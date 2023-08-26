Taylor Swift Tickets Included in Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner Divorce Filings - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Taylor Swift Tickets Included in Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner Divorce Filings

The actor declared he's 'officially a Swiftie' earlier this month while attending the Eras Tour with 13-year-old daughter Grace

Published
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Taylor Swift Tickets Included in Kevin Costner Divorce FilingsEmma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images; Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images

Kevin Costner's Swiftie-making moment at the Eras Tour might cost him some extra child support.

The Academy Award winner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner included his Taylor Swift concert tickets in court docs obtained by The Messenger, while asking to be granted more child support amid their ongoing divorce.

Costner declared he's "officially a Swiftie" earlier this month while attending Swift's tour in Inglewood, Calif., with their 13-year-old daughter Grace.

In the latest filings, Baumgartner requested an additional $175,057, an amount that will allow their minor children, Grace and sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, to "continue to have the benefit of the lifestyle that has been made possible by Kevin's substantial earnings and wealth."

"It is undisputed that Kevin Costner is man of extraordinary wealth," the June 16 filing reads. "Unlike many family law litigants, Kevin can pay guideline child support, as well as make further contribution to Christine's fees, without it making meaningful difference in his life."

After Baumgartner previously asked for $248,000 per month to support their three children, she was granted a monthly $129,755, in addition to $200K in attorney fees and $100K in forensics costs.

Costner and Baumgartner tied the knot at his Aspen ranch in 2004, though she filed for divorce in May. In addition to their three children, the actor is also father to four more children from previous relationships.

Read More

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," a rep for the actor said in a statement following the divorce filing. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

The Messenger has reached out to Costner's team for comment.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.