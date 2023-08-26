Kevin Costner's Swiftie-making moment at the Eras Tour might cost him some extra child support.

The Academy Award winner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner included his Taylor Swift concert tickets in court docs obtained by The Messenger, while asking to be granted more child support amid their ongoing divorce.

Costner declared he's "officially a Swiftie" earlier this month while attending Swift's tour in Inglewood, Calif., with their 13-year-old daughter Grace.

In the latest filings, Baumgartner requested an additional $175,057, an amount that will allow their minor children, Grace and sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, to "continue to have the benefit of the lifestyle that has been made possible by Kevin's substantial earnings and wealth."

"It is undisputed that Kevin Costner is man of extraordinary wealth," the June 16 filing reads. "Unlike many family law litigants, Kevin can pay guideline child support, as well as make further contribution to Christine's fees, without it making meaningful difference in his life."

After Baumgartner previously asked for $248,000 per month to support their three children, she was granted a monthly $129,755, in addition to $200K in attorney fees and $100K in forensics costs.

Costner and Baumgartner tied the knot at his Aspen ranch in 2004, though she filed for divorce in May. In addition to their three children, the actor is also father to four more children from previous relationships.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," a rep for the actor said in a statement following the divorce filing. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

The Messenger has reached out to Costner's team for comment.