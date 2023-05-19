The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Taylor Swift ‘Swept Off Her Feet’ By Matty Healy, Says Source

    A source tells The Messenger the singers "reunited through mutual friends" and their relationship progressed from there.

    Published |Updated
    Taylor Henderson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have entered a new era.

    The "Anti-Hero" singer-songwriter and the frontman of rock band The 1975 are "having fun" dating following her split from Joe Alwyn, which made headlines in April.

    "[Healy] and Taylor have been friends for years and reconnected," a source close to Healy shared with The Messenger. "They had talked about working on music together years ago, but reunited through mutual friends."

    Healy has been seen hanging out (and performing) at various stops along Swift's North American Eras tour and the two were reportedly spotted holding hands at Casa Cipriani in New York City, per People.

    Read More
    Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City.
    (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

    Last November, Healy revealed he contributed to a song on Swift's latest album Midnights. "We actually worked a bit on that but then the version of it never came out," he said, but "for reasons that are not to be criticized," the collaboration was scrapped.

    According to the source, once Swift and Healy reconnected "things moved very quickly and she was swept off her feet. They have been inseparable."

    Healy has already met her family, the source added, and "fits right in as if they have been dating for years." Reps for both musicians did not respond to a request for comment. Swift and Healy have yet to publicly comment on the nature of their relationship.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.