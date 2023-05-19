Taylor Swift ‘Swept Off Her Feet’ By Matty Healy, Says Source
A source tells The Messenger the singers "reunited through mutual friends" and their relationship progressed from there.
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have entered a new era.
The "Anti-Hero" singer-songwriter and the frontman of rock band The 1975 are "having fun" dating following her split from Joe Alwyn, which made headlines in April.
"[Healy] and Taylor have been friends for years and reconnected," a source close to Healy shared with The Messenger. "They had talked about working on music together years ago, but reunited through mutual friends."
Healy has been seen hanging out (and performing) at various stops along Swift's North American Eras tour and the two were reportedly spotted holding hands at Casa Cipriani in New York City, per People.
Last November, Healy revealed he contributed to a song on Swift's latest album Midnights. "We actually worked a bit on that but then the version of it never came out," he said, but "for reasons that are not to be criticized," the collaboration was scrapped.
According to the source, once Swift and Healy reconnected "things moved very quickly and she was swept off her feet. They have been inseparable."
Healy has already met her family, the source added, and "fits right in as if they have been dating for years." Reps for both musicians did not respond to a request for comment. Swift and Healy have yet to publicly comment on the nature of their relationship.
