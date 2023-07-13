Distributor Behind Music Heard on ‘Speak Now’ Misprint Hopes Taylor Swift Fans Are ‘Enchanted by the Blissful Electronica’
'Never in our wildest dreams could we imagine this situation,' London's Above Board Distribution wrote, responding to a viral mix-up in which copies of Swift's new release were instead pressed with '90s electronic music
When British Swiftie Rachel Hunter placed the needle on her brand new Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) vinyl, she expected to be brought back to 2010 with the classic opening "Oh, oh, oh" of Taylor Swift's "Mine." Instead, as she shared on TikTok this week, the fan heard creepy, cryptic messages like "I quit looking at the flakes of flesh and dancing organisms" and "There’s 70 billion people on earth, where are they hiding?"
"Does anyone else's Speak Now vinyl not have Taylor Swift on it?” Hunter asked in a now-viral TikTok. "Who is this? … Please help me … What is this?"
It turned out that those mysterious voices were the sounds of Happy Land: A Compendium of Alternative Electronic Music From the British Isles 1992-1996, an electronica compilation released by the British label Above Board Distribution earlier this year and featuring underground acts such as Cabaret Voltaire and Ultramarine. Both Happy Land and some European editions of Speak Now — including the one Hunter obtained, on "orchid"-colored purple vinyl — were manufactured at the same vinyl pressing plant in France, resulting in this viral misprint.
If Hunter could have a sense of humor about the mix-up, even later making bracelets themed around it, so could Above Board. Following the misprint, the distributor posted a statement on Instagram, featuring references to Swift's discography and some subtle promo.
"Never in our wildest dreams could we imagine this situation. While we know all too well this error was beyond our control, we sincerely hope anyone who received what is Not Taylor's Version of the vinyl is enchanted by the blissful electronica," the caption reads. "Keep your eyes peeled for this special edition we’re sure it’s going to be a Discogs rare pressing classic in years to come."
In a less-cheeky statement shared with Variety, Universal Music Group wrote, "We are aware that there are an extremely limited number of incorrectly pressed vinyl copies in circulation and have addressed the issue," and added, "If you have purchased one of the affected goods, please contact customer service at your respective retailer for a replacement or refund."
This isn't the first time vinyl misprints have affected the pop mainstream. In 2017, the Canadian punk band Zex made their way onto copies of Beyoncé’s Lemonade. And in 2015, some vinyl copies of Lana Del Rey's Born to Die were pressed with an album by Baltimore indie act Wildhoney in 2015.
