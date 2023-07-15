As fans return to live music in droves regardless of extreme weather and high prices, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour continues to be one of the hottest tickets in any town — and country. The singer's Singapore shows recently sold out after a staggering 22 million reportedly pre-registered for tickets.
Within hours the handful of dates were sold out, according to CNN.
Since Swift announced the dates, fans strategized about how to be part of the estimated 330,000 ticket holders.
What makes the Singapore stop especially popular? While she is performing in Australia and Japan as well, Singapore is her main stop in Southeast Asia. There are often cheap flight options and more straightforward visa regulations for fans in nearby countries and navigating within the city, thanks to a strong transport system, is relatively easy.
- Taylor Swift Finally Heading to Canada During 15 Added Eras Tour Dates
- Lizzo Reacts to Fan Holding Sign Pitting Her Against Taylor Swift: ‘No Competition Here’
- Police Warn of Scammers Creating ‘Bad Blood’ Selling Phony, Pricey Taylor Swift Tickets
- Ticketmaster Has Another Meltdown Selling Taylor Swift Tickets in France
- Taylor Swift Breaks Garth Brooks’s Record During Pittsburgh Stop of Eras Tour
Fans waited in long lines across Singapore to get tickets and joined pre-sale opportunities online.
One of Singapore's banks offered an exclusive pre-sale opportunity for cardholders. According to the BBC, over a million fans joined a virtual cue and the bank saw a surge in applications for credit and debit cards ahead of the pre-sale event.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment