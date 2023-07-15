Taylor Swift Singapore Tour Stop Sells Out After 22 Million People Pre-Registered for Tickets - The Messenger
Taylor Swift Singapore Tour Stop Sells Out After 22 Million People Pre-Registered for Tickets

A ticket to the singer's Eras Tour, which runs through summer 2024, continues to be in global demand

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt/Getty

As fans return to live music in droves regardless of extreme weather and high prices, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour continues to be one of the hottest tickets in any town —  and country. The singer's Singapore shows recently sold out after a staggering 22 million reportedly pre-registered for tickets.

Within hours the handful of dates were sold out, according to CNN.

Since Swift announced the dates, fans strategized about how to be part of the estimated 330,000 ticket holders.

What makes the Singapore stop especially popular? While she is performing in Australia and Japan as well, Singapore is her main stop in Southeast Asia. There are often cheap flight options and more straightforward visa regulations for fans in nearby countries and navigating within the city, thanks to a strong transport system, is relatively easy.

Read More

Fans waited in long lines across Singapore to get tickets and joined pre-sale opportunities online.

One of Singapore's banks offered an exclusive pre-sale opportunity for cardholders. According to the BBC, over a million fans joined a virtual cue and the bank saw a surge in applications for credit and debit cards ahead of the pre-sale event.

