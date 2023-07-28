Taylor Swift made quite an impact during the Seattle stop of her Eras Tour. According to local seismologists, the singer's performance was powerful enough to register on a nearby seismometer, which is used to monitor and track ground movements and noise from things like earthquakes and eruptions.
In 2011, the same seismometer tracked another event — now dubbed Beast Quake — when Marshawn Lynch scored a touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks.
Swift's concerts just edged out the Beast Quake, which was a magnitude of 2, garnering a 2.3, according to Western Washington University geology professor Jackie Caplan-Auerbach who shared her analysis of the data with the Seattle Times.
Caplan-Auerbach added that Swift's concert also registered higher than The Weeknd's concert at the same venue last summer.
Which songs seemed to really set things off? According to the paper, one student identified "Blank Space" and "Shake It Off" as the hits Swift was performing when the ground shook.
Up next for Caplan-Auerbach and her team of scientists? Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, which has a stop at Lumen Field in September.
