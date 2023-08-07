Alicia Keys and her son Genesis keep on fallin' in love with Taylor Swift.

The mother-son duo scored tickets to the Grammy winner's sold-out show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., over the weekend. But before showtime, Genesis and his mom had the unique opportunity to see Swift backstage.

"Big love to @TaylorSwift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved!" Keys shared on Instagram Sunday with video memories from the concert. "Genesis adores U."

The feeling for Swift appears to be mutual. Swifties were able to catch a glimpse of a special letter the "Shake It Off" singer wrote to her 8-year-old fan.

"Gen, Hi my friend!!" the handwritten note said. "I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I'll be waving at you. Love, Taylor."

To top it all off, the pair was able to exchange friendship bracelets before showtime.

This isn't the first time Swift and Genesis have come face-to-face. The twosome had a sweet meeting at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards when they exchanged waves in the audience. This weekend's moment, however, appears to be beyond Genesis' "Wildest Dreams."

Keys and her son aren't the only ones experiencing Swift's Los Angeles concerts. Over the weekend, Sofía Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Karamo Brown, Channing Tatum, Max Greenfield, Lauren Conrad and Stassi Schroeder were just some of the stars who danced the night away for more than three hours.

And during Thursday's show, Swift surprised Vanessa Bryant and her family by giving away a special memento during the show.