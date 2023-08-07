Alicia Keys and her son Genesis keep on fallin' in love with Taylor Swift.
The mother-son duo scored tickets to the Grammy winner's sold-out show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., over the weekend. But before showtime, Genesis and his mom had the unique opportunity to see Swift backstage.
"Big love to @TaylorSwift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved!" Keys shared on Instagram Sunday with video memories from the concert. "Genesis adores U."
The feeling for Swift appears to be mutual. Swifties were able to catch a glimpse of a special letter the "Shake It Off" singer wrote to her 8-year-old fan.
- Inside the Booming Market for Taylor Swift Eras Tour Confetti
- Mariska Hargitay Pens Sweet Thank-You Note to Taylor Swift After Attending Eras Tour Concert
- Taylor Swift Breaks Garth Brooks’s Record During Pittsburgh Stop of Eras Tour
- Taylor Swift Eras Tour Bonuses Helping Crew Buy Their First Homes
- Drew Barrymore Penned a Loving Note to Taylor Swift After Her Concert
- Justin Trudeau Reacts to Taylor Swift Eras Tour Coming to Canada
"Gen, Hi my friend!!" the handwritten note said. "I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I'll be waving at you. Love, Taylor."
To top it all off, the pair was able to exchange friendship bracelets before showtime.
This isn't the first time Swift and Genesis have come face-to-face. The twosome had a sweet meeting at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards when they exchanged waves in the audience. This weekend's moment, however, appears to be beyond Genesis' "Wildest Dreams."
Keys and her son aren't the only ones experiencing Swift's Los Angeles concerts. Over the weekend, Sofía Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Karamo Brown, Channing Tatum, Max Greenfield, Lauren Conrad and Stassi Schroeder were just some of the stars who danced the night away for more than three hours.
And during Thursday's show, Swift surprised Vanessa Bryant and her family by giving away a special memento during the show.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reunites on SAG, WGA Picket Lines — And Li’l Sebastian Was There!Entertainment
- Vanna White Missed ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Amid Illness, Contract NegotiationsEntertainment
- Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment