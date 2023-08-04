Taylor Swift Previews First Song Off ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Taylor Swift Previews First Song Off ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’

The track was featured on the Amazon Prime series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Taylor Henderson
Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at SoFi Stadium on August 03, 2023Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images

Just one month after releasing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), pop star Taylor Swift has begun teasing singles off of her upcoming re-recording of Reputation (Taylor's Version).

Fans spotted her 2017 song "Delicate" in the latest episode of the Amazon Prime teen drama series, The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Swift has not yet officially announced the project, but the song's inclusion in the series does confirm she's begun working on the album and has at least finished the one track.

Despite Swift's efforts to buy and own the masters of her music, her former record label, Big Machine, was sold to a private-equity group run by Scooter Braun in 2018, which included the masters of her first six albums. Braun later made a $265 million profit off Swift's catalog after selling it to Shamrock Holdings. Swift felt bullied by Braun and vowed to re-record her first six albums.

Swift has already seen major commercial success with the re-recorded "Taylor's Versions" of Red, Fearless and Speak Now.

It's not clear if Reputation is the next re-recording Swift will premiere. In 2021, Swift released her version of "Wildest Dreams," but has not yet re-recorded the full album the song was featured on, 1989.

