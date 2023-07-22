Taylor Swift Named ‘Honorary Geologist’ Ahead of Eras Tour Stop in Seattle
Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) gave Swift the title for "championing awareness of Earth’s geologic eras"
The summer of Taylor Swift has been anything but cruel. Despite the singer's recent Instagram post referencing her hit "Cruel Summer," she has had unprecedented success during her Eras Tour.
Ahead of her tour stop in Seattle, Swift has been given a new title by the state of Washington: Honorary Geologist. It's not a Grammy, but it kinda rocks (see what we did there?).
Hilary Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands and manager of the Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources, recently shared the news via her social media account.
"What could the Eras tour be about besides shining a spotlight on the planet’s geologic eras?" Franz wrote.
"I see what you’re doing, Tay, and I’m proud to name you an Honorary Geologist for the State of Washington."
Franz added that while they often "call our geologists 'rock stars'" it's obvious "nobody fills the role quite as well."
The honor comes with a ceremony rock hammer as well as a certificate.
The press release announcing the news was filled with cheeky allusions to Swift's music.
“I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22 reasons Ms. Swift has been just as influential in shaping our world as the tectonic plates beneath us,” Casey Hanell, Washington State Geologist, said in the release according to the Tri-City Herald. “Her arrival has ushered in one of the most significant eras in Earth’s history, ranking right up there with the breakup of the Pangea supercontinent, which is never ever ever … getting back together.”
In the release, Franz was also quoted as saying: “Moving forward, this geologic partnership with Taylor is going to be forever, or it’s going to go down in flames. Either way, this certificate has a blank space. And I’ll write her name.”
