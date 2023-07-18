Taylor Swift Makes More History With 11 Albums on the Billboard 200 - The Messenger
Entertainment
Taylor Swift Makes More History With 11 Albums on the Billboard 200

She becomes the first woman and first solo artist to achieve the feat

Craig Rosen
JWPlayer

Taylor Swift continues to make history on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

After scoring her 12th No. 1 with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), overtaking Barbra Streisand as the woman with the most chart-toppers, she’s also become the first woman and first living solo artist to have 11 albums on the chart simultaneously, according to Billboard.

That’s not all. Swift is also the first living artist in nearly six decades to have four albums in the top 10 simultaneously, the magazine reports.

The 11 album total tops Swift’s previous feat of having 10 albums simultaneously on the chart during four different weeks earlier this year.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during &quot;Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour &quot; at Paycor Stadium on June 30, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras TourTaylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The Swift albums on the Billboard 200 dated July 22 are: Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) at No. 1, Midnights, No. 5; Lover, No. 7; Folklore, No. 10; Red (Taylor’s Version), No. 18; 1989, No. 19; reputation, No. 21; Fearless (Taylor’s Version), No. 23; Evermore, No. 38; Speak Now, No. 67; and Taylor Swift, No. 138.

Her career-spanning Eras Tour has likely fueled the appetite for her back catalog, as Swift is playing songs from most of her albums during dates on the tour.

Other acts that have placed 11 or more albums on the chart include Prince, who had 13 on May 28, 2016, and a record-setting 19 during the week of following his death, Billboard writes.

The Beatles also had 13 albums on the chart on March 1, 2014; 14 on Dec. 4, 2010; and 11 on Jan. 9, 2010. Those resurgences were fueled by a TV special (CBS-TV’s concert special The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute to The Beatles), after their catalog appeared for the first time in the iTunes store, and after their CDs were digitally remastered and Billboard changed its rules to allow catalog titles on the main album chart.

