Taylor Swift Becomes Latest Singer to Have Objects Thrown at Her, New Video Shows - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Taylor Swift Becomes Latest Singer to Have Objects Thrown at Her, New Video Shows

Swifties sounded off on TikTok, admonishing fans who threw their belongings at her

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Taylor Swift performs in 2022.Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

The unsettling and dangerous trend of fans throwing objects at artists has made its way to Taylor Swift.

In a TikTok video posted Monday, Swift can be seen exiting her Kansas City show when two objects were thrown at her from up above. She appears to flinch as a security guard tries to catch one of the falling items, which TikTok users suspected to be a friendship bracelet.

Swifties poured into the comments section, admonishing fans who threw their belongings at her. "Have you not seen all the artists getting hurt by fans throwing things at them?" one person wrote. "I'm sure she's scared of this. Don't throw things at her!"

Another added: "She could get hurt, don't do this guys."

Read More
View post on TikTok

Swift joins a growing number of performers who have dealt with flying objects. On Saturday, Harry Styles was hit in the face while performing at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria, causing him to seemingly wince in pain.

Bebe Rexha was rushed off the stage at a New York City concert in June when a phone hit her in the head. She took to TikTok after the incident to share a video of herself with a bruised left eye and bandages. The person who threw the phone was arrested and charged with assault.

To stave off the possibility of being the next victim of this ongoing trend, Adele offered a message to fans during a performance at Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino earlier this month.

"Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment, throwing sh-- onstage? Have you seen it?" she asked. "I f---ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.