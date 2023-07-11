The unsettling and dangerous trend of fans throwing objects at artists has made its way to Taylor Swift.

In a TikTok video posted Monday, Swift can be seen exiting her Kansas City show when two objects were thrown at her from up above. She appears to flinch as a security guard tries to catch one of the falling items, which TikTok users suspected to be a friendship bracelet.

Swifties poured into the comments section, admonishing fans who threw their belongings at her. "Have you not seen all the artists getting hurt by fans throwing things at them?" one person wrote. "I'm sure she's scared of this. Don't throw things at her!"

Another added: "She could get hurt, don't do this guys."

Swift joins a growing number of performers who have dealt with flying objects. On Saturday, Harry Styles was hit in the face while performing at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria, causing him to seemingly wince in pain.

Bebe Rexha was rushed off the stage at a New York City concert in June when a phone hit her in the head. She took to TikTok after the incident to share a video of herself with a bruised left eye and bandages. The person who threw the phone was arrested and charged with assault.

To stave off the possibility of being the next victim of this ongoing trend, Adele offered a message to fans during a performance at Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino earlier this month.

"Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment, throwing sh-- onstage? Have you seen it?" she asked. "I f---ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me."