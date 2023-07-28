Taylor Swift Just Broke Yet Another Record on the Pop Radio Chart with ‘Cruel Summer’ - The Messenger
Taylor Swift Just Broke Yet Another Record on the Pop Radio Chart with ‘Cruel Summer’

The 'Cruel Summer' singer was previously tied with Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and Rihanna atop the Pop Radio Airplay chart

Taylor Henderson
Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour on July 22, 2023 in SeattleMat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is no stranger to breaking records, which she once again just proved on the Billboard charts.

"Cruel Summer," a song from Swift's 2019 album Lover, is about to rise to No. 1 spot on the Pop Radio Airplay chart next week, Billboard reports. With 12 chart-toppers, the accomplishment will cement her as the most successful artist in the chart's history.

Swift was previously in a four-way tie with 11 No. 1s alongside Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and Rihanna.

The 4-year-old song re-gained popularity on TikTok this summer and currently plays an integral part in Swift's Eras Tour.

Swift's most recent single "Karma" also hit No. 1 on the chart earlier this month. Her other singles to reach the milestone include "Anti-Hero," "Delicate," "Look What You Made Me Do," "Wildest Dreams," "Bad Blood," "Style," "Blank Space," "Shake It Off," "I Knew You Were Trouble" and "Love Story."

