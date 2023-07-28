Taylor Swift Just Broke Yet Another Record on the Pop Radio Chart with ‘Cruel Summer’

Taylor Swift is no stranger to breaking records, which she once again just proved on the Billboard charts.
"Cruel Summer," a song from Swift's 2019 album Lover, is about to rise to No. 1 spot on the Pop Radio Airplay chart next week, Billboard reports. With 12 chart-toppers, the accomplishment will cement her as the most successful artist in the chart's history.
Swift was previously in a four-way tie with 11 No. 1s alongside Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and Rihanna.
The 4-year-old song re-gained popularity on TikTok this summer and currently plays an integral part in Swift's Eras Tour.
Swift's most recent single "Karma" also hit No. 1 on the chart earlier this month. Her other singles to reach the milestone include "Anti-Hero," "Delicate," "Look What You Made Me Do," "Wildest Dreams," "Bad Blood," "Style," "Blank Space," "Shake It Off," "I Knew You Were Trouble" and "Love Story."
