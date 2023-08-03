Taylor Swift Finally Heading to Canada During 15 Added Eras Tour Dates - The Messenger
Taylor Swift Finally Heading to Canada During 15 Added Eras Tour Dates

The pop star will officially return to the States in October 2024

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images

"Turns out it's NOT the end of an era." Taylor Swift just confirmed an extension of her Eras tour around North America, set for the fall of 2024.

On Thursday, Swift announced her return to the States in October 2024 with a three-night run in Miami before heading to Louisiana and Indiana in November. Then she'll pop up to Toronto, Ontario for six nights of performances in Canada, which will be welcomed news to the various politicians who have been lobbying on the country's behalf.

"The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams!" she celebrated on Instagram.

Ahead of the newly announced stops, Swift is taking the Eras tour to Mexico, Singapore, Australia and more.

The show kicks off a six-night run in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium tonight. The North American leg was originally slated to conclude after the L.A. shows wrap on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The Eras tour is estimated to earn Swift over $1 billion in revenue and is boosting economies all over the world.

