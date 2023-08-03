Taylor Swift Finally Heading to Canada During 15 Added Eras Tour Dates

"Turns out it's NOT the end of an era." Taylor Swift just confirmed an extension of her Eras tour around North America, set for the fall of 2024.
On Thursday, Swift announced her return to the States in October 2024 with a three-night run in Miami before heading to Louisiana and Indiana in November. Then she'll pop up to Toronto, Ontario for six nights of performances in Canada, which will be welcomed news to the various politicians who have been lobbying on the country's behalf.
"The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams!" she celebrated on Instagram.
Ahead of the newly announced stops, Swift is taking the Eras tour to Mexico, Singapore, Australia and more.
- Justin Trudeau Reacts to Taylor Swift Eras Tour Coming to Canada
- Inside the Booming Market for Taylor Swift Eras Tour Confetti
- Toronto Tourism Group ‘Thrilled’ to Host Taylor Swift for 2024 Eras Tour Dates (Exclusive)
- Taylor Swift Breaks Garth Brooks’s Record During Pittsburgh Stop of Eras Tour
- Lawmaker’s ‘Official’ Grievance Criticizes Taylor Swift for Not Coming to Canada
The show kicks off a six-night run in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium tonight. The North American leg was originally slated to conclude after the L.A. shows wrap on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
The Eras tour is estimated to earn Swift over $1 billion in revenue and is boosting economies all over the world.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Prince Harry Remains ‘So Close’ to Cousins Beatrice and Eugenie Amid Royal Rift: ReportEntertainment
- Frankie Rodriguez Teases a ‘Bittersweet’ Final Season of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘Are You The One?’ Star Geles Rodriguez Marries Michael PutzelEntertainment
- Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Swims to Disney+ in SeptemberEntertainment
- Max Greenfield Kept ‘New Girl’ Alive At Taylor Swift’s Eras TourEntertainment
- Why Is Everyone Going Completely Silent at Beyoncé’s Concerts? Explaining ‘Errybody on Mute’Entertainment
- ‘Jeopardy!’ Season 40 Will Go Ahead Amid Writers’ Strike: Here’s HowEntertainment
- ‘Funny Girl’ Starring Lea Michele Recoups Its Capital Ahead of Final CurtainEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Sends Handwritten Note to Alicia Keys’ Son After Attending Eras TourEntertainment
- BTS’ Suga Is Officially Preparing For His Mandatory Military EnlistmentEntertainment
- Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Photo of Hair Growth Amid Alopecia JourneyEntertainment