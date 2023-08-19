Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Spotted at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Wedding Weekend - The Messenger
Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Spotted at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Wedding Weekend

The 'Maid' actress and the Bleachers singer confirmed their engagement in May

Glenn Garner and Elizabeth Rosner
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Star-studded wedding bells are ringing in Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

As Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff prepare to marry this weekend, celebrity guests like Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have been spotted out around town. Lana Del Rey was spotted shortly after the bride-to-be appeared accompanied by her mother Andie MacDowell.

Local fans have shared photos and video of Swift, Tatum and Kravitz stepping out at a venue on LBI. For her part, the "Cruel Summer" singer was spotted wearing an all black dress with a midriff cutout and her hair up.

After first working together on 2013's "Sweeter Than Fiction," Swift and Antonoff have since become frequent collaborators. He's produced dozens of songs for her albums 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore and, most recently, Midnights.

The Maid actress and the Bleachers singer confirmed their engagement in May when the couple shared a photo with the bride-to-be's diamond engagement ring on display.

They were first romantically linked in August 2021 when they were spotted kissing in New York City.

The Messenger has reached out to reps for Antonoff and Qualley for comment.

