Taylor Swift Helps Feed 500,000 People With ‘Generous’ Food Bank Donation - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Taylor Swift Helps Feed 500,000 People With ‘Generous’ Food Bank Donation

"Ms.@TaylorSwift is in her giving era," shared the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Taylor SwiftGotham/WireImage

The Second Harvest of Silicon Valley food bank welcomed a very generous donation from pop star Taylor Swift last weekend. Just ahead of her two sold-out shows of The Eras Tour in Santa Clara last week, the "Karma" singer made a point to give back to a local food bank.

Second Harvest shared the news on Instagram. "Enchanting News!" the post began. "Ms.@TaylorSwift is in her giving era, and her generosity knows no bounds. With a generous donation to @2ndHarvest ahead of The Eras Tour stop in Swiftie Clara, she will help us in our efforts to continue to nourish an average of about 500,000 people every month in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties as inflation takes a toll on household budgets."

It's not clear how much Swift gave, but the food bank thanked her "for using your platform for good and supporting food banks across the country throughout The Eras Tour! "

Read More

Earlier this week, The Messenger also confirmed Swift passed out "very generous" end-of-tour bonus checks to the entire Eras crew ahead of the Santa Clara show. It's unclear how much each crew member received individually, but some of her truckers received up to $100,000. Swift has given over $55 million to everyone from the sound techs, caterers, stagehands and backing musicians to her dancers, who reportedly received the biggest checks.

The Eras tour is estimated to earn Swift over $1 billion in revenue and is boosting economies all over the world.

Swift kicks off the final six shows of the U.S. leg of her Eras tour tonight in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.