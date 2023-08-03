The Second Harvest of Silicon Valley food bank welcomed a very generous donation from pop star Taylor Swift last weekend. Just ahead of her two sold-out shows of The Eras Tour in Santa Clara last week, the "Karma" singer made a point to give back to a local food bank.

Second Harvest shared the news on Instagram. "Enchanting News!" the post began. "Ms.@TaylorSwift is in her giving era, and her generosity knows no bounds. With a generous donation to @2ndHarvest ahead of The Eras Tour stop in Swiftie Clara, she will help us in our efforts to continue to nourish an average of about 500,000 people every month in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties as inflation takes a toll on household budgets."

It's not clear how much Swift gave, but the food bank thanked her "for using your platform for good and supporting food banks across the country throughout The Eras Tour! "

Earlier this week, The Messenger also confirmed Swift passed out "very generous" end-of-tour bonus checks to the entire Eras crew ahead of the Santa Clara show. It's unclear how much each crew member received individually, but some of her truckers received up to $100,000. Swift has given over $55 million to everyone from the sound techs, caterers, stagehands and backing musicians to her dancers, who reportedly received the biggest checks.

The Eras tour is estimated to earn Swift over $1 billion in revenue and is boosting economies all over the world.

Swift kicks off the final six shows of the U.S. leg of her Eras tour tonight in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium.