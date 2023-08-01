Taylor Swift Gives ‘Life-Changing’ Bonuses to All Eras Tour Workers, Including $100,000 for Truckers - The Messenger
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Taylor Swift Gives ‘Life-Changing’ Bonuses to All Eras Tour Workers, Including $100,000 for Truckers

The pop star is taking care of her Eras crew with six-figure 'end of the tour' bonuses

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Taylor Swift performs onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Levi’s Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images

Karma isn't just a relaxing thought, it can also be a six-figure bonus. Taylor Swift is taking care of her employees with surprise checks for their hard work.

TMZ first reported that the pop superstar handed out "end of the tour" bonus checks ahead of last Friday's Santa Clara show.

The outlet stated that Swift's production truck drivers, those responsible for hauling her equipment around the country, were given up to $100,000 as bonuses. TMZ also noted that Swift has around 50 truckers employed for the tour, which means Swift could've given out around $5 million.

The Messenger can also confirm that Swift handed out "very generous" bonuses to every person employed by the tour including band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers, and more. Though it's unknown exactly how much they received, a source tells The Messenger that many of the bonuses were "life-changing."

Read More

The U.S. leg of the Eras tour ends Wednesday, August 9, in Los Angeles before she heads down to Mexico for the next leg.

The Eras tour is estimated to earn Swift over $1 billion in revenue and is boosting economies all over the world.

The Messenger has reached out to Swift's reps for comment.

