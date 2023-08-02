Taylor Swift Gave Out Over $55 Million in Bonuses to Her Eras Tour Crew

Just one day after it was revealed that Taylor Swift gave truckers on her tour $100,000 bonuses, sources tell The Messenger the pop star actually gave out more than $55 million in total across the entire Eras crew.

Swift reportedly passed out "end of the tour" bonus checks ahead of last Friday's Santa Clara show. Not only were the checks "very generous," but they were even described as "life-changing."

While it's unclear how much each crew member received individually, TMZ reports the truckers received about $5 million in total with another $50 million going to other employees — including sound techs, caterers, stagehands and backing musicians. Plus, Swift's dancers reportedly received the largest chunk of the change.

The Eras tour is estimated to earn Swift over $1 billion in revenue and is boosting economies all over the world.

The final North American shows of the Eras tour kick off Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles before Swift heads down to Mexico. In total, she will have performed 131 shows on five continents.