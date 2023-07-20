When Vickie Quarles, a Memphis mother of five, lost her husband to COVID-19 in December of 2021 — just a week before Christmas — she and her daughters were stunned by the sudden loss. Theodis Ray Quarles had only been diagnosed with COVID-19 two weeks prior to his passing.

"He went to the hospital at 11:45 that night, and at 4:15 in the morning he passed. This was a young man. He had no underlying conditions whatsoever," Quarles told local Memphis news station Fox13.

Quarles was stunned once again the following March, when a $50,000 GoFundMe page set up by a friend exceeded its goal — and with some very famous help. Taylor Swift and her mom, Andrea, added $50,000 to the fund, pushing it way past its goal, clocking in at almost $66,000.

Quarles posted an update to the GoFundMe page through a friend, mentioning a note the singer and her mom included with their gift. "I would like to especially say thank you to Andrea and Taylor Swift for your thoughtfulness and generosity from our homestate of Tennessee," she said. "I appreciate the sweet personal note, it warmed my heart."

In an update at the end of last year, Quarles told Fox13 that she started a business to honor her late husband. Care360 offers one-on-one and group session counseling to people going through "tough times," the website says. Quarles told Fox 13 that she would hold her first session on what would have been her husband's 50th birthday.

"He always wanted me to own my own business. He wanted me to be happy and find my purpose. I think now that I am going through this storm, God is actually revealing what my purpose is," she told the news station.

Quarles' daughters shed light on what the family's grieving process has been like in a CBS Evenings News story about children who've lost parents to COVID.

The family had never brought themselves to take down the Christmas tree that had been up since before the patriarch's passing. "When you look at my kids, you can tell that something is missing," Quarles told the newscast. Quarles daughters also spoke about how grief therapy has helped them cope.

Swift and her mom's gift was a stepping stone to the family's continual grief process. Quarles expressed her gratitude further in her statement on the GoFundMe: "The road ahead will definitely not be the same without Theodis but with each day I am humbled and anchored in hope that I can continue to raise the girls to be as compassionate and caring as all of you. Thank you so very much."

Swift has made several life-changing contributions to people in need, from tuition for a struggling student to other families who've lost family members.