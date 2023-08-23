Get Your First Listen of Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ In ‘Wilderness’ Trailer
The re-recorded version of the song will appear on 'Reputation (Taylor's Version),' but an early tease appeared in a trailer for Prime Video's series 'Wilderness'
Taylor Swift's re-vamped Reputation era is nearly upon us. A re-recorded version of "Look What You Made Me Do," the first single off of Swift's 2017 album Reputation, serves as the soundtrack for the trailer of Prime Video's series Wilderness, released Wednesday.
The song will be featured on Swift's upcoming album Reputation (Taylor's Version), which does not yet have a release date.
The album will be the latest instance of Swift recording new versions of her first six studio albums after losing control of her masters in 2019. She released Taylor's Version editions of Fearless and Red in 2021 and Speak Now earlier this year.
1989 (Taylor's Version), a re-recorded version of her 2014 album, will be released October 27.
Swifties got their first listen of Reputation (Taylor's Version) earlier this month when album track "Delicate" was used in the Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty.
As for Wilderness, the show follows Liv (Jenna Coleman), a woman whose life gets flipped upside-down after discovering her husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair.
- Taylor Swift Previews First Song Off ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’
- Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Special Edition CDs Sell Out Less Than 24 Hours After She Announced Release
- Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ Re-Recording Is Already This Year’s Biggest Album
- ‘Surprise!’ Taylor Swift Announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Will Be Released This Fall
- How You Can Get Schooled on Taylor Swift in the US and Abroad
- Taylor Swift Becomes Female Artist With the Most No. 1 Albums
"Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury," Prime Video teased. "The couple embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas."
Wilderness premieres September 15 on Prime Video.
- Where Does ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Really Stand Politically? Here’s Everything He’s Said So FarEntertainment
- Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman on 3-Year Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Tennessee WeddingEntertainment
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Ariana Grande Reveals She Changed ‘Yours Truly’ Album Cover After Fan OutrageEntertainment
- Bob Barker’s Partner Nancy Burnet Reveals the Late Star Proposed to Her ‘Many Times’Entertainment
- Rapper YG Puts Donald Trump’s Mugshot on a T-Shirt 7 Years After Diss TrackEntertainment
- Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach Blasts Reality Talent Shows, but ‘Carrie Underwood’s Pretty Good’Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Announces Engagement to Adam WoolardEntertainment
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Is Engaged to Christian GoldEntertainment
- Jamie Foxx Plays God in Upcoming Comedy ‘Not Another Church Movie’Entertainment
- ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Reveals the Reason for Her ExitEntertainment