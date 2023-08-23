Taylor Swift's re-vamped Reputation era is nearly upon us. A re-recorded version of "Look What You Made Me Do," the first single off of Swift's 2017 album Reputation, serves as the soundtrack for the trailer of Prime Video's series Wilderness, released Wednesday.

The song will be featured on Swift's upcoming album Reputation (Taylor's Version), which does not yet have a release date.

The album will be the latest instance of Swift recording new versions of her first six studio albums after losing control of her masters in 2019. She released Taylor's Version editions of Fearless and Red in 2021 and Speak Now earlier this year.

1989 (Taylor's Version), a re-recorded version of her 2014 album, will be released October 27.

Swifties got their first listen of Reputation (Taylor's Version) earlier this month when album track "Delicate" was used in the Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

As for Wilderness, the show follows Liv (Jenna Coleman), a woman whose life gets flipped upside-down after discovering her husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair.

"Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury," Prime Video teased. "The couple embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas."

Wilderness premieres September 15 on Prime Video.