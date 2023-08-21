Taylor Swift Fans (and Their Moms!) Politely Swarm Jack Antonoff’s New Jersey Wedding

Musician and producer extraordinaire Jack Antonoff married actress Margaret Qualley in a ceremony in New Jersey on Saturday.

It was a star-studded affair with guests including Ed Sheeran, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne and Lana Del Rey. Qualley's mother, Andie MacDowell, was also in attendance.

However, one celebrity guest in particular seemed to be a huge spectator draw — namely, pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Swifties, the name for fans of the "Karma" singer, swarmed the private event to catch a glimpse of the hitmaker, but Beach Haven police were prepared to keep the spectators at bay and Antonoff's guests safe.

Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"I never met with Taylor Swift, but we met with the wedding planner and security two weeks before the event," Beach Haven Police Chief James Markoski told The Messenger. "The day before the wedding and the day of the wedding, we met with her security team."

Officers closed down three intersections surrounding the event, ensuring vehicles couldn't approach the designated area. Antonoff's team also paid for three additional police offers to be on duty on the day of the wedding.

Despite the influx of people, there were no notable incidents. "We were prepared for much worse; however, it wasn't bad," said Markoski.

"Her fans, mostly moms and their daughters, were calm and collected. They stood behind the orange cones we put out. There were no arrests, no tickets, or injuries."

Police confirmed that Swift left the wedding festivities at local venue Bird and Betty’s around 1:30 a.m. without incident.

Markoski added, "Taylor Swift is welcome to come back to Beach Haven!"

Antonoff and Qualley reportedly met in the summer of 2021 and confirmed their engagement in May of 2022.