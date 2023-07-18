The ongoing Eras Tour is turning Swifties into confetti collectors, surprise-song statisticians and now, international travelers. While some fans are lucky enough to see Taylor Swift in their hometowns, others are traveling far and wide, sometimes more than 9,000 miles, to watch their favorite pop star perform three-and-a-half hours' worth of of hits, as documented in a recent thread in the Taylor Swift subreddit. These are the Swifties choosing to go the distance for the love of "Love Story."

Jordan to Lisbon (2,557 miles)

A Reddit user who lives in Jordan posted about feeling disappointed that Taylor Swift wasn't visiting any Middle Eastern countries, so she registered for all the European tour dates. She got presale codes for Lisbon, Paris and Lyon, and was able to score tickets for the Portugal show. "This would be my first time seeing miss Taylor, and I'm so freaking excited," the user wrote in her post. "Y'all know it's worth it!"

U.S. to Vienna (5,216 miles)

When two Swifties were unable to get their hands on tickets in their home country, they decided to plan a European getaway. The member of the Taylor Swift subreddit wrote, "We love to travel together so we were thinking of going to Prague since we’ve never been and it's tops on our list to visit. She's been to Vienna before and I’ve only been to Salzburg in Austria. Super excited!"

Melbourne to Vienna (9,789 miles)

One fan reported to the subreddit that they'll be flying 14 hours from Melbourne to Dubai, and an additional five hours from Dubai to Vienna for the Eras Tour. "Well worth it," they wrote.

NYC to Stockholm (3,925 miles)

A New York–based Swiftie attempted to attend several Eras Tour shows in the surrounding area. She tried for tickets in New Jersey, Philadelphia and even considered flying to Los Angeles. "Believe me I tried to get any tickets in the U.S. but no luck," she posted in the subreddit. Now, instead of traveling an hour or two, she'll be flying to Sweden in May, roughly an eight-hour flight.

U.S. to Zurich (3,927 miles)

Two fans bonded in the subreddit about traveling from the U.S. to Zurich to see the pop star after failing to find tickets for the American tour dates. "I live in the U.S. and didn’t get tickets to any of her US shows," one wrote. "I did get tickets to her Zurich show and will be staying with my family."

South Africa to London (5,617 miles)

One Swiftie is dedicating 28 hours to Taylor travel: 14 hours from South Africa to London, and 14 hours back. "I'm still in shock to be honest," they wrote in a post. "Kind of came to terms with never seeing her perform live as SA isn't exactly on a lot of artists' tour schedules."

Atlantic Canada to Poland (3,733 miles)

Apparently, Taylor Swift doesn't frequent Canada. One Canadian fan posted about scoring two "cheap" tickets for her Warsaw tour date, less than $400 in general admission. Of course, that's on top of the plane ticket.

Atlantic Canada to Milan (3,523 miles)

A fellow Canadian Swiftie said, "The struggle is real, although at least I’ve been a fan long enough to have seen her the last time she came here (Fearless Tour in PEI)." They were able to snag stadium seats in Milan, though.

India to Edinburgh (4,745 miles)

Indian Swifties are on the move. One fan is taking a 16-hour plane ride from India to Edinburgh with a connecting flight. Another India-based Swiftie chimed in, "Good to know I’m not the only one. haven’t seen anyone else yet."

U.S. to Argentina (7,000 Miles)

An Argentina-born, U.S.-based Swiftie is returning to her birthplace for the Eras Tour. "I have been a swiftie, along with my bff, since 2010, and had promised her that if taylor went to argentina with the eras tour i’d come back so we could see her together in our home country," she wrote. "So as the crow flies, I'll be traveling 11.000 kilometers/7.000 miles!"