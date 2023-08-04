On Tuesday, The Messenger reported pop star Taylor Swift passed out six-figure bonuses to truckers that worked on her tour. Now, the owner of one of the trucking companies that worked on the Eras tour is revealing just how "life-changing" that sum can be.

Mike Scherkenbach, the owner of concert transportation company Shomotion, says his drivers have received bonuses from pop stars before, but receiving up to $100,000 is simply unprecedented.

"She's giving a sum of money that is life-changing for these people," Scherkenbach explained to Rolling Stone. "A lot of these drivers are not homeowners, and a lump sum like this gives you the ability to put a down payment on a home. That's what makes me really happy. That generosity is a game changer for these people."

Shomotion transported structures involved in the show around the United States, including the stage, the deck, the skeleton that everything hangs on, and more. His truckers have worked on three stadium tours for Swift, including Eras and Reputation, but Scherkenbach points out that typical gifts from Swift and artists like her are around $5,000-10,000. At about ten times the norm, he says that none of the previous gifts have been "at this magnitude."

Swift actually gave out between $50 and $55 million dollars total, giving bonuses to every single employee on the Eras tour, including musicians, sound techs, backup dancers, and everyone in between. Over the course of it's international run, the Eras tour is estimated to earn Swift over $1 billion in revenue and is boosting economies all over the world.

Scherkenbach is grateful for Swift's generosity, even noting that the "Karma" singer previously listed his drivers in the credits of her Netflix documentary, Reputation.

"To put the drivers' names in the movie credits? That shows the character of a person," he said.

Scherkenbach even took the time to defend Swift from critics.

"The comments that I read that bother me the most are when they’re comparing [what she gives] to her net worth," he said. "That's irrelevant. There are a lot of very wealthy people who choose not to share a dime of it. We work with all kinds of wealthy people, but this is not the norm."

The North American leg of the Eras tour concludes Wednesday in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium. Swift will then head to Mexico, Australia, Asia, and Canada, and more.