Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Causing Record-Breaking Hotel Demand in Melbourne
Entertainment.
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Causing Record-Breaking Hotel Demand in Melbourne

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Australia in February 2024, sparking an 'unprecedented' number of hotel bookings six months in advance

Published |Updated
Julia Gray
Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour ” at Paycor Stadium on June 30, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour hotel drama continues.

That's because room occupancies remain on the rise along with Swift's summer shows. Last week, long-term guests at the Quality Inn & Suites in Denver were told to give up their rooms — their homes in many cases — to make room for Swifties traveling to the city for her Colorado tour dates. Now, the Eras effect has made its way to Australia.

Australia's largest hotel chain Accor has reportedly seen "unprecedented" demand from fans booking rooms six months in advance. "Our Melbourne hotels are holding almost tenfold more bookings over Taylor Swift's concert dates, compared to the year prior," Accor Pacific chief executive Sarah Derry told the Herald Sun.

The Australian Hotels Association predicted the Eras Tour could break the record for most hotels ever booked for a single event in Melbourne. Many hotels are projecting that their rooms will be completely full when Swift comes to town in February.

There are roughly 35,000 hotel rooms across Melbourne and occupancy rates are expected to fill more than 90 percent for Swift, perhaps exceeding the 93 percent occupancy the city saw for Billy Joel last year. The expected commotion makes sense; these shows will mark the first time Swift has performed in Australia since 2018.

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour effect isn't the only thing currently rocking the hotel world. Room prices are surging across North America, thanks to Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour stops. In some cases, hotels are raising their prices as much as 60 percent along with increased demand due to those performances.

In fact, Beyoncé’s tour was recently linked to an increase in Sweden's inflation rate, adding an estimated 0.2 to 0.3 percentage points. The Swedish government explained that the rate increase was influenced by hotel and restaurant prices, which climbed 3.3 percent from the month prior, and "recreational service" fees, like concert tickets.

