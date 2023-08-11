Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)
Swifties spotted the model at the singer's final LA show, accompanied by designer Misha Nonoo and billionaire Mikey Hess
Karlie Kloss unexpectedly attended Taylor Swift's final sold-out Eras Tour show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday. However, she wasn't personally invited, a source tells The Messenger.
Swifties spotted the model at the concert, accompanied by designer Misha Nonoo — a close friend of Meghan Markle — and billionaire Mikey Hess.
Kloss, a former Swift bestie and member of the Squad, was seated in the bleachers seen singing along and recording a selfie video during "Shake It Off."
Swift and Kloss met during the singer's performance at the 2013 Victoria's Secret fashion show. They then prepared for the 2014 Met Gala as a team and subsequently graced a Vogue cover side-by-side in 2015.
"People had been telling us for years we needed to meet," Swift told Vogue at the time. Kloss added, "You know, real friends are hard to find — and Taylor's a real friend. There's nothing better.”
Kloss even appeared in the singer's star-studded music video for "Bad Blood."
In August 2018, Kloss turned up at Swift's sold-out stadium Reputation Tour date in Nashville, posting on Instagram, "#ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you."
Rumors eventually began to circulate that Kloss and Swift had a falling out, but both remained tight-lipped. The singer was absent from both of Kloss' wedding ceremonies — allegedly due to prior commitments — to Josh Kushner in June 2019.
In August 2019, during Swift's conflict with Big Machine and Scooter Braun, the music mogul claimed he spent a "week of laughter" with Kloss.
In fact, the former best friends have not been spotted out and about together since 2016.
The Messenger has reached out to reps for Kloss and Swift for comment.
