Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Former Employee Accuses IV Hydration Company of Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’

Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)

Swifties spotted the model at the singer's final LA show, accompanied by designer Misha Nonoo and billionaire Mikey Hess

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Rosner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Karlie Kloss unexpectedly attended Taylor Swift's final sold-out Eras Tour show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday. However, she wasn't personally invited, a source tells The Messenger.

Swifties spotted the model at the concert, accompanied by designer Misha Nonoo — a close friend of Meghan Markle — and billionaire Mikey Hess.

Kloss, a former Swift bestie and member of the Squad, was seated in the bleachers seen singing along and recording a selfie video during "Shake It Off."

Read More

Swift and Kloss met during the singer's performance at the 2013 Victoria's Secret fashion show. They then prepared for the 2014 Met Gala as a team and subsequently graced a Vogue cover side-by-side in 2015.

"People had been telling us for years we needed to meet," Swift told Vogue at the time. Kloss added, "You know, real friends are hard to find — and Taylor's a real friend. There's nothing better.”

Kloss even appeared in the singer's star-studded music video for "Bad Blood."

In August 2018, Kloss turned up at Swift's sold-out stadium Reputation Tour date in Nashville, posting on Instagram, "#ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you."

Rumors eventually began to circulate that Kloss and Swift had a falling out, but both remained tight-lipped. The singer was absent from both of Kloss' wedding ceremonies — allegedly due to prior commitments — to Josh Kushner in June 2019.

Karlie Kloss walks with Taylor Swift in the press room at the 2014 American Music Awards.
Karlie Kloss with Taylor Swift in the press room at the 2014FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

In August 2019, during Swift's conflict with Big Machine and Scooter Braun, the music mogul claimed he spent a "week of laughter" with Kloss.

In fact, the former best friends have not been spotted out and about together since 2016.

The Messenger has reached out to reps for Kloss and Swift for comment.

Karlie Kloss walks the runway as singer Taylor Swift performs at the annual Victoria's Secret fashion show at Earls Court on December 2, 2014 in London.
Karlie Kloss walks the runway as singer Taylor Swift performs at the annual Victoria's Secret fashion show at Earls Court on December 2, 2014 in London. Michael Stewart/FilmMagic
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.