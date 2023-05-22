Taylor Swift Concert Ends with Woman Going into Labor in Arena Parking Lot
A pregnant woman had contractions in the Gillette Stadium parking lot and called police; she later welcomed her baby at a local hospital.
The youngest Swiftie has arrived.
After Taylor Swift's second night at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Saturday as part of the singer's Eras Tour, a woman went into labor in the arena parking lot.
The Foxborough Fire Department tells The Messenger, "There was a woman in the parking lot who felt like she was going into labor. EMTs went and transported her to the hospital."
The department confirmed the woman's baby arrived at a local hospital; her identity has not been released.
Local CBS affiliate WPRI was first to report the story.
Fire officials told the outlet that the woman said she started having contractions around 11:30 p.m. local time and called police. They noted that she and her newborn are healthy.
Swift's concert was already eventful as rain poured down while the artist sang her greatest hits.
"This is the rainiest rain show that ever rain showed, ever, ever, ever," Swift said in footage one audience member shared via TikTok.
They wrote over the clip, "Taylor performed in the pouring rain for 3 hours straight like a BOSS. she truly loves us so much."
Swift also sent love to fans for sticking with her through the rain.
"Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!!" she tweeted on Sunday.
"We've had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea."
Hours later, she performed in front of a sold-out crowd as she wrapped her three-night stop at the stadium.
