The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Taylor Swift Concert Ends with Woman Going into Labor in Arena Parking Lot

    A pregnant woman had contractions in the Gillette Stadium parking lot and called police; she later welcomed her baby at a local hospital.

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    The youngest Swiftie has arrived.

    After Taylor Swift's second night at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Saturday as part of the singer's Eras Tour, a woman went into labor in the arena parking lot.

    The Foxborough Fire Department tells The Messenger, "There was a woman in the parking lot who felt like she was going into labor. EMTs went and transported her to the hospital."

    The department confirmed the woman's baby arrived at a local hospital; her identity has not been released.

    Read More

    Local CBS affiliate WPRI was first to report the story.

    Fire officials told the outlet that the woman said she started having contractions around 11:30 p.m. local time and called police. They noted that she and her newborn are healthy.

    Swift's concert was already eventful as rain poured down while the artist sang her greatest hits.

    "This is the rainiest rain show that ever rain showed, ever, ever, ever," Swift said in footage one audience member shared via TikTok.

    They wrote over the clip, "Taylor performed in the pouring rain for 3 hours straight like a BOSS. she truly loves us so much."

    Swift also sent love to fans for sticking with her through the rain.

    "Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!!" she tweeted on Sunday.

    "We've had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea."

    Hours later, she performed in front of a sold-out crowd as she wrapped her three-night stop at the stadium.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.