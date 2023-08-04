Toronto Tourism Group ‘Thrilled’ to Host Taylor Swift for 2024 Eras Tour Dates (Exclusive)

Taylor Swift's Canadian fans were up in arms when the singer failed to include their home country in her initial Eras Tour extension. The backlash spread to Parliament, when a politician inked an official grievance in June, practically begging Swift to take her tour to Canada. But now that Swift has obliged, announcing a run of 2024 shows in Toronto as part of her extended Eras Tour, everyone from Justin Trudeau to Canadian tourism boards are celebrating.

In a statement exclusively shared with The Messenger, Destination Toronto, a nonprofit that supports tourism in the city, said: "We are thrilled to have Taylor Swift in Toronto next year — with six nights no less. We were a bit surprised to not be included initially given that Toronto is one of the largest entertainment and media markets in North America, with so many tours having a successful run here. But now, with these dates being the last leg of her epic tour, it's sure to generate more excitement and attention and drive significant economic impact, as we know her shows do. We look forward to welcoming Swifties in Toronto as they take in all the amazing things there are to do."

The statement follows yesterday's response from Matt Jeneroux, the grievance-filing Parliament member, who declared himself "Dad-of-the-Year" for his role in the Canadian Swiftie victory. Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau replied to Swift's announcement on Twitter, "We're ready for it," presumably referencing Swift's 2017 song "Are You Ready for It?"

Jeneroux made headlines back in June when he filed his initial grievance letter. "It has come to my attention that despite much anticipation, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has neglected to include any Canadian dates or locations as she released her international dates, which includes stops throughout Asia and Europe," he wrote. "Similar to what’s being considered in Australia, I would like to file an official grievance within Parliament on behalf of all Swifties in Canada for her and her team to reconsider."

He went on, "Not only is this leaving Canadian fans without the opportunity to see her tour, but it is also leaving Canada out of the economic opportunities her shows generate. It is estimated that these shows could generate $4.6 billion for local economies. Fans just don’t simply attend concerts, they spend money at local businesses including hotels, restauants and shops."

In July, Justin Trudeau commented on the pop star's European tour announcement in a tweet: "It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."

Swift's ongoing Eras Tour is predicted to make the artist a billionaire. And, as Jeneroux pointed out, she isn't the only one benefitting from the shows. The Eras Tour boosts local economies, bringing business to hair salons and restaurants near the venues, filled with fans primping and fueling before her shows. Swift is already breaking records in Australia, with her February tour dates sparking an "unprecedented" number of hotel bookings six months in advance.