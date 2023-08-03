Canadian Politician Who Filed Grievance Against Taylor Swift Declares Himself ‘Dad of the Year’ After She Announces Toronto Shows (Exclusive)

The Canadian politician who filed a tongue-in-cheek Parliamentary grievance in June regarding the lack of Canadian dates on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour couldn't be happier with today's news that the star has announced upcoming Toronto dates, slated for November 2024.

Reached by The Messenger today, Matt Jeneroux — a conservative Parliament member representing Alberta — sent back a response in letter form, mirroring the format of his initial grievance.

"It's official. 1/1 in Grievance Letter writing.

Great news! I hope to see more Canadian dates announced soon as we know the economic benefits this tour has brought to the cities she’s played in throughout the Eras tour.

Thank you to all the Swifties who have reached out to support."

Jeneroux signed the letter, "Matt Jeneroux, Member of Parliament (Dad-of-the-Year)," a reference to the fact that his two teenage daughters are Swifties.

Jeneroux made headlines back in June when he filed his initial grievance letter with with Parliament, aiming to encourage Swift to take the Eras Tour to Canada. "It has come to my attention that despite much anticipation, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has neglected to include any Canadian dates or locations as she released her international dates, which includes stops throughout Asia and Europe," he wrote. "Similar to what’s being considered in Australia, I would like to file an official grievance within Parliament on behalf of all Swifties in Canada for her and her team to reconsider."

Canadian politician Matt Jeneroux, who filed a Parliamentary grievance regarding Taylor Swift's former lack of Canadian Eras shows, has responded to her newly announced Canadian dates. Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

He went on, "Not only is this leaving Canadian fans without the opportunity to see her tour, but it is also leaving Canada out of the economic opportunities her shows generate. It is estimated that these shows could generate $4.6 billion for local economies. Fans just don’t simply attend concerts, they spend money at local businesses including hotels, restauants and shops."

He concluded the original grievance with an apt pun, writing, "This motion is non-partisan in nature and requires swift action to address what I can only assume is a serious oversight."

He wasn't the only Canadian official to comment on Swift side-stepping Canada. In July, Justin Trudeau commented on the pop star's European tour announcement in a tweet: "It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."

Swift's ongoing Eras Tour is predicted to make the artist a billionaire. And, as Jeneroux pointed out, she isn't the only one benefitting from the shows. The Eras Tour boosts local economies, bringing business to hair salons and restaurants near the venues, filled with fans primping and fueling before her shows. Swift is already breaking records in Australia, with her February tour dates sparking an "unprecedented" number of hotel bookings six months in advance.