Taylor Swift Becomes Female Artist With the Most No. 1 Albums
With her ‘Speak Now’ re-record topping the chart, she surpasses Barbra Streisand
Taylor Swift’s world domination continues. Her third re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), has officially topped the Billboard 200, the magazine reports. It’s not only the year’s best-seller so far, but it’s Swift’s 12th chart-topper, allowing her to dethrone Barbra Streisand as the female artist with the most No. 1 albums.
Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) debuts with 716,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending July 13, according to sales and streams data company Luminate. Physical sales accounted for 507,000 of that tally. Those numbers represent the largest totals in both categories for any album this year. It’s also the best showing since Swift’s last new album, Midnights, charted with 1.58 million units, 1.14 million of which were traditional album sales, last October.
The original version of Speak Now went to No. 1 upon its release in 2010. The re-recorded edition, known as Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) features 22 tracks, including new versions of the album’s original 14 songs, as well as “From the Vault” tracks that are previously unreleased.
The No. 1 debut of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was widely anticipated, since it set this year’s sales record four days after the album’s release.
