Taylor Swift Appears to Defend Fan During Philadelphia Concert

Taylor Swift briefly interrupted her performance at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday to seemingly address a situation she saw unfolding in the crowd.

"She's fine," Swift can be seen shouting in between lines during a rendition of her chart-topping 1989 song "Bad Blood," while gesturing to someone below. "She wasn't doing anything." She then added, "Hey, stop!"

According to accounts that have circulated on social media, Swift's target was a security guard who was taking an overly aggressive approach to crowd control. "Taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off the barricade instead of just telling us to move," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"We weren't throwing anything, we weren't screaming anything insane," the fan continued. "She was fully coming over to dance and sing with us, and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason."

Another fan posted to TikTok claiming to be "the girl that Taylor talked to last night."

The user reported that a guard at the show had been "harassing our group all night," telling them not to touch the rail separating the crowd from the stage. "Every time we did anything, he was, like, on top of us; we're dancing, we're having fun, and he didn't like it."

She added that after Swift noticed and addressed the situation, the guard in question was "escorted out," and she was offered free tickets for Sunday's show at the same venue, another stop on Swift's Eras Tour, which will continue on May 19 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Messenger has reached out to representatives for Swift and Lincoln Financial Field for comment on the incident but did not immediately hear back.

Swift's reprimand occurred close to the end of Saturday's concert, in the middle of "Bad Blood," the concluding song from the portion of the show celebrating her 1989 LP.

The incident comes on the heels of news of Swift's New York outing with 1975 frontman Matty Healy, which added fuel to rumors that the two are dating. Healy also performed on Saturday with Swift's opening act Phoebe Bridgers.

Swift's Eras Tour will continue throughout the summer.