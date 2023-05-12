Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Seen Out in N.Y.C. amid Dating Rumors

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy continue to fuel dating rumors after fans spotted the pair out and about in New York City on Thursday.

In the photos, Swift and Healy appear to be holding hands while making their way through a restaurant patio.

Fellow musician Jack Antonoff – who has collaborated with both the "Anti-Hero" songstress and 1975 frontman on various albums – and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley, were also spotted with the pair.

Swift and Healy's outing comes a little less than a week after he was spotted at her show in Nashville on her Eras tour, where he was joined by the Valentine's Day alum's close friends, Lily Aldridge and Gigi Hadid. He also joined opener Phoebe Bridgers onstage earlier in the night, playing guitar for the "I Know the End" singer throughout her set.

Rumors of a budding romance between the two musicians began shortly after Swift and her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, called it quits in April; however, this isn't the first time the duo sparked dating rumors.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner and the London native were first romantically linked in 2014 after the "Look What You Made Me Do" artist was spotted at a few of The 1975's shows.

The "Robbers" singer revealed that the pair had swapped numbers during a radio interview that same year; however, he denied dating her in an interview with Q Magazine in 2016, saying it would be "emasculating" to date someone as famous as her.

He later clarified his comments in an interview with Elle, telling the outlet that his words were taken out of context.

Noting that a large majority of the media had asked him about "her as a person" or what their "interaction" was like while interviewing him, the "I'm In Love with You" artist explained, "I have said on countless occasions that I found her to be one of the most gracious, hard working, creatively gifted, and beautiful women that I have had the pleasure to meet. I personally have a lot of respect and admiration for her. Why would I not?"