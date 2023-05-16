The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Spotted Leaving NYC Recording Studio: Photos

    The Grammy-winning singer and the 1975 frontman fueled dating rumors when he attended multiple stops for her Eras tour earlier this month.

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Robert Kamau/GC Images

    Taylor Swift and Matty Healy appear to be enjoying their time together.

    The "Anti-Hero" singer and the 1975 frontman were seen walking out of Electric Lady Studios in New York's Greenwich Village on Monday night.

    Swift kept things chic casual with a purple-and-gray New York University pullover paired with a black mini skirt, beige tie-up loafers and a vintage brown purse.

    Healy opted for a nearly all-black look as he donned a black sweatshirt, black pants and dark brown boots.

    The night out comes after the two were seen holding hands in images that circulated on social media May 11. Per TMZ, they were out with Swift's longtime friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, Maid actress Margaret Qualley.

    Dating rumors for Healy and Swift resurfaced earlier this month after he made multiple appearances at shows on her Eras tour. Over the weekend in Philadelphia, he was spotted watching the concert alongside Swift's father, Scott.

    Healy also hit the stage during Swift's tour when he performed with Phoebe Bridgers during her opening set on May 6. Swift, Healy and their reps have yet to comment on the nature of the two musicians' relationship.

    This isn't the first time Healy and Swift have been rumored to be a couple.

    Healy sparked speculation back in 2014 when he revealed during a radio interview with Shazam Top 20 that he and the 12-time Grammy winner "exchanged numbers" when they met.

    He later clarified,  "It's all a fake. It's all fuss ... We met each other, we exchanged numbers, in the same way a lot of people in this world do ... She's the biggest pop star in the world, I'm in Australia, there's no relationship or anything happening."

    Before being linked to Healy, Swift dated actor Joe Alwyn for six years. The exes called it quits in April, per multiple outlets.

