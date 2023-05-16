Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Spotted Leaving NYC Recording Studio: Photos

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy appear to be enjoying their time together.
The "Anti-Hero" singer and the 1975 frontman were seen walking out of Electric Lady Studios in New York's Greenwich Village on Monday night.
Swift kept things chic casual with a purple-and-gray New York University pullover paired with a black mini skirt, beige tie-up loafers and a vintage brown purse.
Healy opted for a nearly all-black look as he donned a black sweatshirt, black pants and dark brown boots.
The night out comes after the two were seen holding hands in images that circulated on social media May 11. Per TMZ, they were out with Swift's longtime friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, Maid actress Margaret Qualley.
- Taylor Swift ‘Swept Off Her Feet’ By Matty Healy, Says Source
- Fans React as Taylor Swift’s Rumored Beau Matty Healy Watches Her Show Alongside Her Dad
- Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Seen Out in N.Y.C. amid Dating Rumors
- Taylor Swift Appears to Defend Fan During Philadelphia Concert
- Harry Styles for Homework: Inside the Trend of Pop-Star Courses
Dating rumors for Healy and Swift resurfaced earlier this month after he made multiple appearances at shows on her Eras tour. Over the weekend in Philadelphia, he was spotted watching the concert alongside Swift's father, Scott.
Healy also hit the stage during Swift's tour when he performed with Phoebe Bridgers during her opening set on May 6. Swift, Healy and their reps have yet to comment on the nature of the two musicians' relationship.
This isn't the first time Healy and Swift have been rumored to be a couple.
Healy sparked speculation back in 2014 when he revealed during a radio interview with Shazam Top 20 that he and the 12-time Grammy winner "exchanged numbers" when they met.
He later clarified, "It's all a fake. It's all fuss ... We met each other, we exchanged numbers, in the same way a lot of people in this world do ... She's the biggest pop star in the world, I'm in Australia, there's no relationship or anything happening."
Before being linked to Healy, Swift dated actor Joe Alwyn for six years. The exes called it quits in April, per multiple outlets.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Honey Boo Boo Graduates From High School, Mama June Posts She’s ‘So Proud’Entertainment
- Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese as New DrummerEntertainment
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Liv Hewson Says Support for Their Emmys Decision Was ‘Really Gratifying’Entertainment
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment