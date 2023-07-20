Taylor Lautner Addresses Taylor Swift’s ‘Back to December,’ the Song Seemingly Written About Him - The Messenger
Entertainment.
'Back to December,' an apologetic tune widely speculated to have been inspired by Lautner, was recently re-recorded by Swift

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Taylor Lautner, Taylor SwiftJamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taylor Lautner has an important claim to his name. He's one of the rare ex's of Taylor Swift who appears to have a positive breakup song written about him.

"Back to December," an apologetic tune widely speculated to have been inspired by Lautner, was recently re-recorded by Swift as part of her mission to own her own music. During a conversation shared Wednesday between Lautner and his wife, Tay Lautner, on their podcast The Squeeze, the duo addressed the 2010 song.

"How does it feel to be one of the few with a positive song?" Tay asked, reading a fan-submitted question.

"Horrible, I hate it." Lautner quipped. "I'm kidding, it feels great."

"I think it's also just a testament to you as a person...as a human, that you are that human that she talks about," Tay responded. "You are so kind - I mean, I'm not going to quote the lyrics here..."

"I have tan skin and a sweet smile," Lautner added.

"You're so good to me," Tay said.

Lautner reunited with Swift for her "I Can See You" music video, released earlier this month, and had only positive things to say about his ex, whom he dated in 2009.

"Honestly, the most impressive thing about her is that she is such a
genius and she does do it all but you would never think so just talking to her," he said. "She's the most humble person I've ever encountered.”

He added that there was no awkwardness with Swift meeting his now-wife. "I know on paper it sounds like a tough situation," he said. "But I not once was ever worried about it."

