In 1974, at the age of 10, Tatum O'Neal became the youngest person ever to win an Academy Award.
The actress nabbed a Best Supporting Actress statue for her role in Paper Moon, a film she starred in alongside her father, Ryan O'Neal. The victory wasn't celebrated by her dad, Tatum said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Monday, explaining that it drove a wedge between them.
"He loved me, but then hated me, because I won the Academy Award," she recounted, noting that Ryan sent her a congratulatory note while her mom, actress Joanna Moore, never acknowledged her win at all.
"Weird sh-- happened," Tatum said. "It kind of went in the wrong direction to happiness."
The duo's strained relationship was chronicled in Tatum's 2005 memoir Paper Life, which details a troubled childhood and a series of traumatic, formative moments.
After a years-long tumultuous relationship and, most recently, three years without seeing each other, Tatum told THR that she plans to reunite with her father.
"My father and I are going to have a conversation, we're just going to talk," she said. "I hope it will work out. We'll see. I pray that it will."
