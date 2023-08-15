Taryn Manning is apologizing for her part after having a relationship with a married man.

The Orange Is the New Black alum posted a statement via Instagram on Monday, writing, "Over the past few days, I've had some time to reflect on the situation I've been dealing with. I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should've just dealt with them quietly with the support of my close friends and family."

Manning shocked fans when she recently shared a now-deleted video on social media, detailing an affair that she had with a married man.

In her latest Instagram statement, she continued, "I felt a lot of Guilt After exposing everything and thought maybe the best resolution to the situation would be to say I lied about it all, but that it is not the truth."

She shared, "I started a relationship with somebody who was married and told me he would leave his wife. In the end, I found out that wasn't possible. I pride myself on being an ethical and kind person. I know what I did was wrong, but the heart makes you do crazy things sometimes."

Manning ended by noting that she hasn't given up on love.

"I'm sorry for exposing my situation; I am not sorry for how I love," she wrote. "I hope to find somebody who cherishes me the way I adore them. A healthy type of love. A love that isn't so blind that it forces me to be somebody I'm not. This was a huge learning lesson for me. With all this said, I am asking everyone to please give me my privacy so I can heal and mend my heart. Thank you. -Taryn."

Taryn Manning releases a comment about her Instagram video. Taryn Manning/Instagram

In recent days, Manning has shared troubling videos, including the one detailing her affair (which has been captured by fan accounts on TikTok).

Filmed inside of a car, Manning told the camera in part, "For about three nights in a row ... I was licking his butthole because he liked it. And I didn't mind doing it. Is that weird?"

Manning said she and the man, whom she did not name, were in Newport Beach getting him a new cell phone.

She then called out the man's wife, stating, "I can't stand her," adding that the woman called her "a lunatic" and told her to "get out of my life." Manning said the woman also threatened to get a restraining order against her.

Manning made it clear she was "single," adding: "He came to me."

In a follow-up post, which has also been seen by The Messenger but is now deleted, Manning called her claims "100% a lie." She said, "I was mad. I apologize, and I don't need a RO because we are no longer speaking."

"She told me to go away," Manning added of the man's wife. "And I already had. I am sorry for my mistake to both parties. Let it go I'm an idiot. It's not the truth."