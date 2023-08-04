Tarek El Moussa Slams ‘False Accusations’ About Upcoming Flip: ‘I Am Not Evicting Anyone’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Tarek El Moussa Slams ‘False Accusations’ About Upcoming Flip: ‘I Am Not Evicting Anyone’

'Even though I am being dragged for false accusations and misconceptions, my intentions are to do good,' the HGTV star shared

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Tarek El Moussa attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV)

Tarek El Moussa is speaking out about a controversial renovation

Earlier this week, residents of a North Hollywood, Calif., apartment complex fought back against the former Flip or Flop star's plans to overhaul the community they call home. Now, El Moussa is sharing his side of the story. 

"Please let me clear something up regarding a new project," he said in an Instagram post Friday. "I am one of the partners of NoHo 138 working on purchasing the Hartsook property in North Hollywood for redevelopment. Even though I am being dragged for false accusations and misconceptions, my intentions are to do good, and I hope that we can focus on the positive and the facts."

According to a Reddit post, El Moussa and a film crew appeared at the building several weeks ago. Days later, according to the post, eviction notices appeared on tenants' front doors, some of whom have lived in the complex for 45 years (The tenants have also created an Instagram account chronicling their claims).

Read More

According to El Moussa, notices to the tenants were not served by him nor his partners. 

"I am not evicting anyone," he said. "We did not issue the Ellis Act relocation documents."

El Moussa continued, "The partners of NoHo 138 have attempted to get in touch with the remaining tenants to have an amicable discussion regarding final move out agreements. The partners of Noho 138 have also reached out to the attorney representing the Hartsook tenants to request assistance in facilitating a meeting between both parties. Our intentions are to work with the tenants to offer a great opportunity for them while helping to improve the neighborhood."

The apparent goal of El Moussa's latest flip is to "construct a safe and pristine new apartment complex that will also include 14 low-income units."

The HGTV star also says the project will provide hundreds of new jobs through the construction process, create 131 new parking spaces and "provide tenants an opportunity to come back and live in a newly constructed apartment, as well as create a beautiful new community to attract a diverse base of residents."

"The entire process has been and will continue to be handled according to the law, and the existing tenants will continue to be treated respectfully and lawfully," El Moussa claimed. "I look forward to being a great addition and neighbor to the community."

After ending Flip or Flop in March 2022, El Moussa started filming The Flipping El Moussas, which was recently renewed for Season 2. The HGTV show follows El Moussa's home renovation business as well as his life with wife and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa.

In recent weeks, El Moussa has been touting the new project, calling it his "biggest ever flip."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.