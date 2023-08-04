Tarek El Moussa Slams ‘False Accusations’ About Upcoming Flip: ‘I Am Not Evicting Anyone’

Tarek El Moussa is speaking out about a controversial renovation.

Earlier this week, residents of a North Hollywood, Calif., apartment complex fought back against the former Flip or Flop star's plans to overhaul the community they call home. Now, El Moussa is sharing his side of the story.

"Please let me clear something up regarding a new project," he said in an Instagram post Friday. "I am one of the partners of NoHo 138 working on purchasing the Hartsook property in North Hollywood for redevelopment. Even though I am being dragged for false accusations and misconceptions, my intentions are to do good, and I hope that we can focus on the positive and the facts."

According to a Reddit post, El Moussa and a film crew appeared at the building several weeks ago. Days later, according to the post, eviction notices appeared on tenants' front doors, some of whom have lived in the complex for 45 years (The tenants have also created an Instagram account chronicling their claims).

According to El Moussa, notices to the tenants were not served by him nor his partners.

"I am not evicting anyone," he said. "We did not issue the Ellis Act relocation documents."

El Moussa continued, "The partners of NoHo 138 have attempted to get in touch with the remaining tenants to have an amicable discussion regarding final move out agreements. The partners of Noho 138 have also reached out to the attorney representing the Hartsook tenants to request assistance in facilitating a meeting between both parties. Our intentions are to work with the tenants to offer a great opportunity for them while helping to improve the neighborhood."

The apparent goal of El Moussa's latest flip is to "construct a safe and pristine new apartment complex that will also include 14 low-income units."

The HGTV star also says the project will provide hundreds of new jobs through the construction process, create 131 new parking spaces and "provide tenants an opportunity to come back and live in a newly constructed apartment, as well as create a beautiful new community to attract a diverse base of residents."

"The entire process has been and will continue to be handled according to the law, and the existing tenants will continue to be treated respectfully and lawfully," El Moussa claimed. "I look forward to being a great addition and neighbor to the community."

After ending Flip or Flop in March 2022, El Moussa started filming The Flipping El Moussas, which was recently renewed for Season 2. The HGTV show follows El Moussa's home renovation business as well as his life with wife and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa.

In recent weeks, El Moussa has been touting the new project, calling it his "biggest ever flip."