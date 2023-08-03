The residents of a North Hollywood apartment complex allegedly being evicted by Tarek El Moussa have plenty to say to the HGTV star — they just can't get in touch with him.

Residents of the Hartsook Tenant Association were served with eviction notices June 28 just days after El Moussa and a film crew rolled up to their property boasting about an upcoming renovation of the complex, which the former Flip or Flop host called "his biggest flip ever."

In an exclusive interview with The Messenger, Hartsook resident Clare Letmon said she and her fellow tenants were initially able to make contact with El Moussa. But that line of communication quickly vanished.

"We were communicating back and forth to set up a Zoom," Letmon said, who mentioned the initially el Moussa seemed "sorry" about the past issues the tenants suffered. "But then he ghosted us. He's blocked us on social media. I've sent three emails to set up a Zoom and had no response. But we know he's been in the Hamptons, and now he's in Cabo. So I know he's very busy."

According to a rep for El Moussa, who responded after this story was originally published: "A meeting is being set between the Hartsook tenants and partners of Noho 138 to have an amicable discussion regarding final move out agreements."

Letmon acknowledged that she didn't even know who El Moussa was before he started infringing upon her life, saying, "No, I don't watch HGTV. We're millennials over here. So we don't have HGTV."

El Moussa currently hosts The Flipping El Moussas, which was recently renewed for season two, on the network alongside his wife and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa.

Letmon's husband made one final attempt to get in touch with El Moussa earlier this week, but once that went unanswered, they made a post on Reddit about the ordeal, which detailed the allegedly insidious ways El Moussa's plan has totally upended their lives.

Tarek El Moussa attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Under the Ellis Act – a California state law that provides landlords with a legal way to get out of the rental market business – Letmon, who has lived in the complex for five years, said most residents have been offered the minimum of $12,000 or $22,000 to vacate, depending on circumstance.

"We thought if [El Moussa] could come here and film a promo, he could come here and talk to our senior neighbor," Letmon argued. "She doesn't have a computer. It would be a hardship for us to arrange a Zoom with this guy when we didn't even want cameras involved, right?"

For his part, a rep for El Moussa told The Messenger that he and his capital and investments groups will "sensitively navigate the situation and follow all city guidelines for new developments."

Ultimately, Letmon is just ready for the entire thing to be over. And she doesn't want to go anywhere. "This whole thing has been dehumanizing. It's like he could see dollar signs in his eyes. They're developers and he's in real estate to make money," she said. "But nobody has said [they] want to make it right."

"I love my home. Why would we leave?" she contended. "I love my home and my community and my wood floors and my porch and my front yard and my garden. It wasn't always like this."

This post was updated to reflect a new statement from El Moussa's rep.