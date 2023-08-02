Tarek El Moussa's next big renovation project has tenants flipping out. The former Flip or Flop star is overhauling a North Hollywood apartment complex – and its current tenants are fighting back.

According to a Reddit post on Tuesday, El Moussa and a film crew appeared at the building several weeks ago. Days later, according to the post, eviction notices appeared on tenants' front doors, some of whom have lived in the complex for 45 years. (The tenants have also created an Instagram account chronicling their claims.)

El Moussa currently co-hosts HGTV's The Flipping El Moussas (which was renewed for season two last week) with wife and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa.

Over the past weeks, he has been touting the new project, calling it his "biggest ever flip." A rep for El Moussa, whose company TEM Capital is managing the 130-unit project, told The Messenger in a statement:

"TEM Capital, HEM Capital, WJK Development Co., and Pyramid Development Group will sensitively navigate the situation and follow all city guidelines for new developments. The goal is to work closely and respectfully with the current tenants by providing proper move-out compensation and constructing a safe and pristine new apartment complex that will also include fourteen low-income units."

The statement added that the public can track the progress on the project's website and that the "entire process has been and will continue to be handled justly through the Los Angeles Housing Department (LAHD) and a legal relocation advisor in order to make 100% sure the relocation is performed according to the law, and that the existing tenants are treated respectfully and lawfully."

Tarek El Moussa attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

A bizarre history

In another twist, the building El Moussa is set to overhaul already has a stranger-than-fiction history.

The previous landlord, Arthur Raffy Aslanian, was charged earlier this year with attempting to burn down the building to kick out his tenants.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Aslanian "agreed to pay someone $2,000 to set fire to one of his properties in North Hollywood, where tenants had accused Aslanian of being a slumlord and using harassment and threats, among other tactics, to try to illegally evict them."

Those charges came on the heels of separate charges in September, according to the Times, which accused Aslanian of "hiring an assassin to kill a banker to whom he owed about $3 million."

Aslanian has denied all charges.

The current tenants are urging supporters to reach out to Tarek and Heather, saying: "We want them to come over and see our homes and hear our story."

In the same statement provided to The Messenger, El Moussa and those involved with the development confirmed they "are aware that the previous owner of the property has been involved with several serious legal matters" and that "the partners of NoHo 138 previously and currently do not have any involvement, connection or relationship with the seller, nor will they have any relationship in the future following the property transfer."