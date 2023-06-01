Tara Reid Opens Up About the Double Standard of Not Being Married, Having Kids in Hollywood

Tara Reid is getting candid about the double standard of being a single, childless woman in Hollywood.

In an interview with Mr. Warburton Magazine published Thursday, the American Pie alum opened up about her decades-long career in the entertainment industry – including her new series, Walking in LA – and the misconceptions that come with

"I think in Hollywood, if you don't have kids [and] you're not married, you're judged, so they still think you're that party girl from 40 years ago," she told Derek Warburton. "But all of a sudden, if you have a kid and get married, 'Oh, she grew up, she's great.' But what if you can't have kids? What if you don't want to get married? You can't judge people anymore. And the one thing I think is really unfair about society, as soon as you do that, all of a sudden, you're 'great.'"

The Memoirs of a Fighter actress went on to say that while many of her peers have started families, she's "still not great" because she hasn't done the same.

Reid continued: "And yet, my career is taking off but they all want me to get married, and everyone wants me to have a baby. What if you really don't want to have one? It's not that you don't like babies or you don't want to get married, but it's just not for you right now, at this time. And I really wish that Hollywood would stop judging women about that. Because it's really not fair. You shouldn't just have to marry someone and have a baby because if you do, your career will be bigger."

Noting that people need to "get over it" and "there's other things to talk about," the Scrubs alum added a pointed message to naysayers in the business. "If it's meant to happen it'll happen but you can't keep dragging people's faces in it," she said. "I just think Hollywood needs to relax on the whole baby and getting married thing and just judge a person how they are."

Reid first rose to fame in the '90s with roles in TV shows and movies like Days of Our Lives, The Big Lebowski, Cruel Intentions and, of course, the American Pie series. She most recently appeared as a guest star in an episode of the CBS comedy Ghosts.