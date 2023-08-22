Tara Lipinski is opening up about her struggles with becoming pregnant.

In an interview with People published Tuesday, the Olympic figure skater revealed that she has struggled with miscarriages, IVF and infertility over the past five years.

"I have never really publicly spoken about [infertility]," Lipinski said. "So it just felt like at this point I finally felt ready."

"I grew up as an Olympic athlete and at a very young age I was in the spotlight and sharing my life publicly," she continued. "This was just the first time in my life — and it's gone on for so long — that I felt like I was living this lie or living with this big secret."

Lipinski, 41, said that she and her husband, director Todd Kapostasy, have been "on the fertility journey from hell" over the course of the past several years. For her, keeping quiet about her experiences has been devastating.

"It's been five years of my life and my husband's life and not speaking about it," she told the outlet. "I just wasn't emotionally or mentally able to. I was so overwhelmed and struggling day-to-day that I wasn't in a place to bring other people in and that thought really scared me."

Lipinski also said that taking on IVF and infertility treatments felt like "a full-time job." Since she and Kapostasy began the process of receiving treatments five years ago, she has been "under anesthesia 24 times, had four miscarriages, four D&Cs [dilation and curettage], six failed transfers, eight retrievals and was diagnosed with endometriosis with two subsequent major surgeries."

"My life revolved around doctor appointments and procedures," she said. "My lowest point was last summer, having two back-to-back consecutive miscarriages. One miscarriage was heartbreaking but four made me feel like a shell of myself. After the second miscarriage, I stopped crying. There were no more tears left. I just felt numb."

Grief came in other parts of the IVF process, too, she said. Failed IVF transfers also impacted the couple heavily.

"Retrievals and getting embryos on ice is not an easy process," she said. "A lot of hormones and emotions are part of that process. You are not guaranteed to walk away with any embryos but when you do get them, they are precious. You envision them becoming your potential child, so to lose that chance in a transfer is heartbreaking as well."

Now, Lipinski and Kapostasy are looking towards a new way of dealing with their grief — sharing their stories. Using Kapostasy's knowledge as a documentary director and Lipinski's years spent researching the stories of other women who have struggled with infertility, the pair are starting a new podcast series, titled Tara Lipinski: Unexpecting.

"We go on the journey with our listeners and we take you through every single event that happened to us," she said. "We felt like: 'let's do this together.' We will produce it, direct it, buy everything we need to set up a studio in our home where we're comfortable and we feel that we're in this safe place to talk and bring up all these memories together."

She continued, "It just felt really nice that we could do it on our own terms, tell our story the way we wanted to, and to document this time in our life, and I think a little bit to maybe heal while we do this."

Despite the deep grief she's experienced and the difficult medical procedures she's faced, Lipinski said she is still not giving up hope.

"My urge to become a mother is what had gotten me through and has kept me going," she said. "I've never wanted anything more."