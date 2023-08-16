Babbel has cut ties with viral sensation Tana Mongeau due to her remarks about a French winery tour guide where she stated, "I absolutely want her dead."

Matt Horsburgh, a spokesperson for the language learning platform, shared its decision in an emailed statement to The Messenger (NBC News was the first to report the news).

"Babbel’s company mission is to create mutual understanding through language," Horsburgh's email said, adding the sponsorship of Mongeau's podcast "was managed by an external agency who look after podcast sponsorships.

"We decided to end the relationship because it is clear that Tana is not a person who aligns with our company values, nor our mission to create mutual understanding through language, and we regret to be in any way involved with her."

The Messenger has reached out to a rep for Mongeau for comment.

Mongeau made the comments during a recent installment of her podcast, Cancelled, which has nearly 2 million subscribers. During the episode, she detailed her experience of taking a wine tour in France.

The tour guide was confirmed by the outlet as certified wine and spirits educator Cynthia Coutu, who owns Delectabulles.

Mongeau said things were immediately off to a bad start right after she booked the tour and was informed she had to be at a train station at 8 a.m. to be taken to the winery, which was around three hours away. After going out the night before and getting an hour of sleep, Mongeau said was surprised when Coutu met her at the train station.

Mongeau said the wine expert revealed they'd be walking "six or seven miles" for the tour, and Mongeau made it clear she thought there'd be some type of transportation like a golf cart.

The YouTube star also noted that one of her friends, Paige, was wearing heels, adding that she wished she was instructed to "bring your Air Maxes. I literally have to put on my sunglasses because I start crying."

Coutu shared screengrabs with NBC News that Mongeau's friend who booked the tour was sent an itinerary that stated, "You should bring a bottle of water and wear comfortable walking shoes, casual clothes, layers. It will be chilly in the cellars."

She and Coutu had several interactions, including one where Coutu asked Mongeau to remove her headphones, telling her, "You are being extremely disrespectful."

"We paid you!" Mongeau shouted, adding, "I don’t want to learn about fertilization of grass in the middle of France in a town with a population of 300 at 8:40 a.m. after I’ve just walked a mile and a half and there’s yet to be a glass of wine in my hand."

After sharing more of her experience, Mongeau said of Coutu: "I absolutely want her dead, at the hands of me."

A few moments later, Mongeau read an advertisement for Babbel, and added, per NBC News, "And with Babbel I could have told Cynthia the wine tour lady to shut the f--- up in her native language."

Coutu told the outlet she reported Mongeau's remarks to police in Paris.

"You have a responsibility and a legal obligation to encourage people to drink responsibly. If you read the small print on my website, it says, 'You’re encouraged to drink responsibly,'" she said. "So all day, if I wanted to be a responsible professional, I had to promote and encourage that."

"All of my decisions were, 'How can I remain as professional as possible?' and try to make everyone happy."

Coutu did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

This post was updated with a statement from Babbel.