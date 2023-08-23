"Tan Mom" Patricia Krentcil is opening up about why she won't support Ron DeSantis in his bid for Republican candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.

"I'm not supporting DeSantis because I'm a true Floridian now, and I don't appreciate his attacks on the arts — from book banning to drag — in Florida," the Tan to 10 star exclusively tells The Messenger.

Though Krentcil won't get behind DeSantis and his policies, she previously told The Messenger that she "would support" Donald Trump running for president for the third time. He previously ran in 2016 and 2020, losing the most recent election to Joe Biden.

"But I would like to see how the next few months go," she continued. "I really need to help show Trump how to tan. He's not supposed to look so orange. He can be handsome, but he looks like an orange ostrich at times."

Earlier this month, Krentcil announced that she was running for senator in the state of Florida. Despite her saying she may support Trump in his 2024 run, the pair differ on issues close to her heart.

"The world today is in distress between attacks on the LGBTQ+ community and all minorities, banning books, removing diversity and the animosity in politics. I feel it is time for me to try and make a difference," she told The Messenger.

Krentcil went on to say that, living in Florida, "I have seen the disastrous effects the legislature here has had on the state, from high insane insurance premiums to banning Shakespeare, it has become absurd. I intend to help fix Medicaid for those who need it, because I deal with these issues myself, on the phone with the insurance companies for hours while being a full-time mom."

She concluded: "I know I am different, and I know I am not the most qualified on paper. But I have passion, heart, and I persevere through adversity which gives me strength to do this. And I surround myself with the right people."