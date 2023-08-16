"Tan Mom" Patricia Krentcil is ready to try her hand at politics, The Messenger can confirm.

"I'm so excited to be able to run for senate," Krentcil tells The Messenger of running against incumbent Republican Senator Rick Scott in the state of Florida in the forthcoming 2024 elections. "This is so exciting to me and everyone that is involved."

Krentcil filed paperwork in D.C. earlier this week, per docs viewed by The Messenger.

"The world today is in distress between attacks on the LGBTQ+ community and all minorities, banning books, removing diversity and the animosity in politics. I feel it is time for me to try and make a difference," Krentcil says. "After going through the experience of a life makeover in my new docuseries Tan to 10, I realized how blessed I was in my life to have people to help me, from Dr. Miami to Tammie Brown to Adam [Barta]. But not everybody has those support mechanisms."

Krentcil goes on to say that living in Florida, "I have seen the disastrous effects the legislature here has had on the state, from high insane insurance premiums to banning Shakespeare, it has become absurd. I intend to help fix Medicaid for those who need it, because I deal with these issues myself, on the phone with the insurance companies for hours while being a full-time mom."

She concludes: "I know I am different, and I know I am not the most qualified on paper. But I have passion, heart, and I persevere through adversity which gives me strength to do this. And I surround myself with the right people."

The Tan Talk star was catapulted into the spotlight in 2012 after she was accused of bringing her then-5-year-old daughter, Anna, into a tanning booth in New Jersey, allegedly exposing her to harmful UV rays.

In the state of New Jersey, minors under the age of 17 are prohibited from using indoor tanning beds and minors under the age of 14 are prohibited from using spray tans, according to AIM at Melanoma, a "global foundation dedicated to finding more effective treatments and, ultimately, the cure for melanoma."

Though she was arrested and charged with child endangerment, a grand jury declined to indict Krentcil, per CNN.