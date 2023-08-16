‘Tan Mom’ Patricia Krentcil ‘So Excited’ to Run for Senator (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

‘Tan Mom’ Patricia Krentcil ‘So Excited’ to Run for Senator (Exclusive)

Krentcil was thrust into the spotlight in 2012 for allegedly taking her then-5-year-old daughter into a tanning booth

Published |Updated
Brody Brown and Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Patricia Krentcil attends “Tan Mom” Patricia Krentcil Skin Cancer Foundation Event at Westchester MMA-Fit on September 21, 2012 in Mt Kisco, New York. Charles Norfleet/Getty Images

"Tan Mom" Patricia Krentcil is ready to try her hand at politics, The Messenger can confirm. 

"I'm so excited to be able to run for senate," Krentcil tells The Messenger of running against incumbent Republican Senator Rick Scott in the state of Florida in the forthcoming 2024 elections. "This is so exciting to me and everyone that is involved."

Krentcil filed paperwork in D.C. earlier this week, per docs viewed by The Messenger. 

"The world today is in distress between attacks on the LGBTQ+ community and all minorities, banning books, removing diversity and the animosity in politics. I feel it is time for me to try and make a difference," Krentcil says. "After going through the experience of a life makeover in my new docuseries Tan to 10, I realized how blessed I was in my life to have people to help me, from Dr. Miami to Tammie Brown to Adam [Barta]. But not everybody has those support mechanisms."

Krentcil goes on to say that living in Florida, "I have seen the disastrous effects the legislature here has had on the state, from high insane insurance premiums to banning Shakespeare, it has become absurd. I intend to help fix Medicaid for those who need it, because I deal with these issues myself, on the phone with the insurance companies for hours while being a full-time mom."

She concludes: "I know I am different, and I know I am not the most qualified on paper. But I have passion, heart, and I persevere through adversity which gives me strength to do this. And I surround myself with the right people."

The Tan Talk star was catapulted into the spotlight in 2012 after she was accused of bringing her then-5-year-old daughter, Anna, into a tanning booth in New Jersey, allegedly exposing her to harmful UV rays.

Read More

In the state of New Jersey, minors under the age of 17 are prohibited from using indoor tanning beds and minors under the age of 14 are prohibited from using spray tans, according to AIM at Melanoma, a "global foundation dedicated to finding more effective treatments and, ultimately, the cure for melanoma."

Though she was arrested and charged with child endangerment, a grand jury declined to indict Krentcil, per CNN

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.