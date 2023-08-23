"Tan Mom" Patricia Krentcil is opening up about the possibility of supporting Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election — but only on a couple conditions, she exclusively tells The Messenger.

"I would support Trump but I would like to see how the next few months go," she says. "I really need to help show Trump how to tan. He's not supposed to look so orange. He can be handsome, but he looks like an orange ostrich at times."

She continues: "I love that he used his reality TV experience to guide him on his campaign just like I'm doing now with Tan to 10 and he did with The Apprentice. We've had offers for a documentary following my campaign so stay tuned."

Though Krenctil says she may support the twice-impeached former president, the pair don't exactly see eye-to-eye on some things, including banning books, LGBTQIA+ issues and more.

Krentcil — who previously told The Messenger she was "so excited" to run for senator against incumbent Republican Senator Rick Scott in the state of Florida — also reveals whom she won't be supporting in the forthcoming elections.

"I'm not supporting [Ron] DeSantis because I'm a true Floridian now, and I don't appreciate his attacks on the arts — from book banning to drag — in Florida."

Krentcil filed paperwork to run for senator earlier this month, per court docs viewed by The Messenger. She also further opened up about the issues that are close to her heart.

"I have seen the disastrous effects the legislature here has had on the state, from high insane insurance premiums to banning Shakespeare, it has become absurd," she exclusively told The Messenger. "I intend to help fix Medicaid for those who need it, because I deal with these issues myself, on the phone with the insurance companies for hours while being a full-time mom."

She concluded: "I know I am different, and I know I am not the most qualified on paper. But I have passion, heart, and I persevere through adversity which gives me strength to do this. And I surround myself with the right people."