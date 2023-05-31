The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Tan France and Husband Rob Welcome Baby No. 2 via Surrogate

    'He completes our little family perfectly,' the 'Queer Eye' co-host wrote of his newborn son, Isaac

    Charmaine Patterson
    Tan France/Instagram

    Tan France is a dad of two!

    The Queer Eye co-host and his husband, Rob France, welcomed their second baby boy earlier this month. The couple also share son Ismail, who was born on July 10, 2021.

    Tan announced the arrival with an Instagram photo of their new family of four in which Tan proudly held their newborn as Rob carried their toddler.

    "Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend," the television personality wrote in the caption. "He completes our little family perfectly."

    Read More

    He continued with a special note for their surrogate.

    "And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give," wrote Tan.

    He received lots of support from his Queer Eye family.

    "So happy for the world to meet your new beautiful baby!!! What a blessed family!" Karamo Brown commented.

    Bobby Berk added, "My babies havin babies 😍😍😍😍."

    "Awee Tannay!!!! Cutest family ❤️❤️❤️," wrote Jonathan Van Ness.

    In a 2022 interview with PopSugar, Tan reflected on his first year of fatherhood.

    "Gosh, he's brought so much joy into our life," Tan said of Ismail. "I would love to say that my husband and I [are] possibly the happiest couple I've ever known. We've been together for almost 15 years. I love that man more than life itself. And then this baby came along and I realized, wow, I don't think I really understood how deep love can go."

    He continued, "Not to diminish my love for my husband; I just don't think it's possible to love another adult the way you love a baby . . . it's just mind-blowing."

