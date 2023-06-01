Tallulah Willis on How She Copes with Father Bruce’s Dementia Diagnosis
'He still knows who I am and lights up when I enter the room,' Tallulah wrote of her father Bruce as she reflected on his dementia diagnosis
Tallulah Willis is opening up about she navigates family life following her father Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis.
Last March, the actor's family shared that he had been diagnosed with aphasia before explaining earlier this year that it had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.
In a candid op-ed for Vogue published Wednesday, Tallulah recalled the early signs of her father's diagnosis, writing, "I've known that something was wrong for a long time. It started out with a kind of vague unresponsiveness, which the family chalked up to Hollywood hearing loss: 'Speak up! Die Hard messed with Dad's ears.'"
Over the years, Tallulah, whose mother is Demi Moore, has opened up about her journey with anorexia nervosa. She wrote in the op-ed how this impacted her perspective of what Bruce is going through.
"While I was wrapped up in my body dysmorphia, flaunting it on Instagram, my dad was quietly struggling," she wrote. "All kinds of cognitive testing was being conducted, but we didn't have an acronym yet. I had managed to give my central dad-feeling canal an epidural; the good feelings weren't really there, the bad feelings weren't really there."
She experienced a turning point when she attended a friend's wedding in the summer of 2021 and the bride's father gave a heartfelt speech.
"Suddenly I realized that I would never get that moment, my dad speaking about me in adulthood at my wedding. It was devastating," Tallulah wrote.
After a traumatic breakup last June — when Tallulah was "dumped" by her fiancé — and being diagnosed with and treated for Borderline Personality Disorder, she stated that she gained a new outlook on what she wanted in life.
"I realized that what I wanted more than harmony with my body was harmony with my family — to no longer worry them, to bring a levity to my sisters and my parents," she said. "Recovery is probably lifelong, but I now have the tools to be present in all facets of my life, and especially in my relationship with my dad. I can bring him an energy that's bright and sunny, no matter where I've been."
She now makes it a point to "document" moments, big and small, that she shares with her father, and she has kept all of the voicemails he left her. She also took a piece of scrap paper she found on which Bruce had written, "Michael Jordan."
"He still knows who I am and lights up when I enter the room. (He may always know who I am, give or take the occasional bad day...)," she continued.
She concluded by referencing her sister Rumer Willis having her first child, Louetta, in April, making Bruce and Demi first-time grandparents.
"And now that I'm feeling better I ask myself, How I can make him more comfortable? ... There's this little creature changing by the hour, and there's this thing happening with my dad that can shift so quickly and unpredictably. It feels like a unique and special time in my family, and I'm just so glad to be here for it."
