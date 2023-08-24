Tallulah Willis Celebrates Her ‘Healthy Body’ Amid Eating Disorder Recovery - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Tallulah Willis Celebrates Her ‘Healthy Body’ Amid Eating Disorder Recovery

In May, the actress opened up about her four-year battle with anorexia nervosa in a candid essay

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Tallulah Willis attends the Stella McCartney X Adidas Party at Henson Recording Studio on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Tallulah Willis is celebrating her body as she continues to recover from an eating disorder.

On Tuesday, Tallulah gave fans an update on her health journey by sharing before-and-after images on Instagram.

"TW: ED pre-recovery image ~ I love her. And I love her, and I see how courageous she's been. steady on the course my bbs ☀️," Tallulah wrote, along with the hashtags "iloveme" and "edrecovery."

The second photo in the slide was a screenshot of a text message chain in which she praised a recent photo of her body.

"Look at my healthy body!!!!" she wrote.

"You are beautiful," older sister Rumer Willis wrote, while her other sister, Scout Willis, wrote, "Looking strong and gorgina!"

The post comes three months after Tallulah opened up about her eating disorder in a personal essay for Vogue.

"There's an unhealthy deliciousness at the beginning of losing weight rapidly," she wrote in the essay. "People are like, 'Oh wow!' And then quickly it turns to, 'Are you okay?' My friends and family were terrified, and I dismissed it."

The actress was sent to a rehabilitation center in Texas, where she was also diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

"Recovery is probably lifelong, but I now have the tools to be present in all facets of my life, and especially in my relationship with my dad," she said of dad Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February.

"In the past I was so afraid of being destroyed by sadness, but finally I feel that I can show up and be relied upon," she continued. "I can savor that time, hold my dad's hand, and feel that it's wonderful. That whole thing about loving yourself before you can love somebody else — it's real."

