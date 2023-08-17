Talking Heads to Reunite for Onstage Talk, But Won’t Play at Toronto Film Fest

Talking Heads will reunite onstage for an interview with Spike Lee on Sept. 11 at the Toronto Film Festival, in advance of a screening of the band’s acclaimed 1984 concert film, Stop Making Sense. However, they won’t perform.

The reunion is notable because the band’s frontman David Byrne and the rest of the group has been at odds since they split in the late ‘80s. Byrne has enjoyed success as a solo artist, as have the husband-and-wife team of bassist Tina Weymouth and drummer Chris Frantz as the Tom Tom Club. Before the duo and guitarist/keyboardist Jerry Harrison released an album in 1996 titled No Talking, Just Head, under the name Heads, Byrne threatened legal action to stop them from using the band’s full name.

Frantz wrote about his uneasy relationship with Byrne in his 2020 memoir Remain in Love: Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club, Tina. He noted the Toronto screening on Facebook by posting a news story about it along with the words, “It’s time to groove.”

Stop Making Sense, directed by the late Jonathan Demme and recently acquired by A24, is being re-released in a 4K restored version. Along with the Toronto showing, the film will be screened in IMAX theaters around the country on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. ET. It will also show in non-IMAX theaters in the US on Sept. 22.

In addition, Rhino Records is releasing a deluxe edition of the film’s soundtrack, featuring the complete concert for the first time, on Aug. 18 as a limited-edition two-LP vinyl set as well as digitally.