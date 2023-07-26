‘Talk to Me’ Review: Independent Horror Film Shows Hollywood How It’s Done

Chances are you've been there — a teen, unsupervised, in a basement with friends, giggling with nervous laughter as you proceed to do something you know you aren't supposed to do. In most cases, it's drinking too much from a pilfered bottle of Bailey's Irish Cream, or perhaps taking a puff of a Virginia Slim. (Or maybe you were huffing cans of Sherwin-Williams paint, what the hell do I know about your past?)

Either way, surely you weren't doing what the kids in Talk to Me are doing: communing with the dead and empowering malevolent spirits to inflict bloody mayhem!

Talk to Me is an independently-produced horror picture from Australian twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, released by the prestigious boutique distribution company A24. It doesn't exactly reinvent the wheel (it's not that far removed from something like Insidious, story-wise) but with the sincerity of its characters, specificity of place (the suburbs of Adelaide) and a virtuous refusal to rely on jumps, loud noises and gore, it makes for something all too rare: a good, scary and original movie.

The film stars Sophie Wilde as Mia, a teenager whose mother died not too long ago. In an early scene, she gives her best friend's younger brother Riley (Joe Bird) a ride, and just as they are singing along to Sia at the top of their lungs, they see a wounded animal in the middle of the road. (Because it is Australia, it is a kangaroo.) Mia knows the right thing to do is to run it over and put it out of its misery. But she just can't do it.

This is, I think it's fair to say, symbolic. What's more, you've seen scenes like this a hundred times before. But there's something eerie and sinister to it here. What's the secret ingredient? I think we can attribute it to the directors and their preternatural ability to craft compelling work.

The Philippou Brothers make their feature debut with Talk to Me, but they are far from newcomers to the world of entertainment. Under the nom de guerre RackaRacka, these two energetic young men have been making viral YouTube videos since they were kids. They are not the first to make the leap from "content creator" to the world of real movies, but they are the first to do it this well.

Given their background, one might think their first theatrically-released film would be a noisy, high-fructose carousel of Jackass-like jaw-droppers. While the movie does feature some shocks (some of which are indeed gross!), this is a surprisingly reeled-in affair. The liveliness comes from the characters. Put bluntly, the kids act like real kids. I mean, real kids doing battle with supernatural forces and spiritual possession, that is.

Those scenes in the basement alluded to earlier center on the movie's gimmick: a molding of a cursed hand that, when held, presents a ghost to whoever is making the connection. If you follow some rules (yes, the hand came with instructions) and say the phrase "talk to me," said ghost will occupy the kid in the hot seat, making their eyes bug out, chest heave and throat gurgle. Terrifying? Yes. But also … fun! Everyone is eager to give it a try.

And it's great. Until something goes wrong. Young Riley's possession sours and next thing you know, he is trapped in an interzone between our world and someplace not-so-nice. To save him, the gang (especially Mia) must face down some demons.

Like every other horror movie, it's actually about grief and personal growth, but Talk to Me doesn't lay it on too thick. In fact, part of what makes it work so well is that it maintains a light tough about all of its lore. (The ending, however, does go on for a bit.)

The directors' faith in their audience to connect the dots is quite refreshing. Typically nothing beats you over the head like the screenplay to a modern horror picture. But one comes away from Talk to Me not entirely sure what to make of some parts. After discussions with friends, however, there emerged numerous plausible interpretations. ("Talk to me" indeed!) There's a difference between elliptical and confusing, and this is an example of the former. Give the Philippou Brothers a hand. 7.0/10

