‘Talk to Me’ Directors on Original Horror, Cameras in Eyeballs, And ‘Street Fighter’

Chances are that at some point in time, a friend sent you a YouTube link made by two lunatic Australian twins who call themselves RackaRacka, Danny and Michael Philippou. They've been recording their antics since they were 11, and now, almost two decades later, they've graduated to the world of feature films. And while you might expect them to be heavy on Jackass-like shocks, their movie Talk to Me, released by A24, is far more old-school.

While it certainly grabs and holds your attention, the teenage horror picture, set in the suburban section of their hometown of Adelaide, is an eerie, character-driven supernatural tale that presents communing with the dead via a spooky mold of a hand as some kind of addictive, peer pressure-led basement activity. It's gross when it needs to be, genuinely surprising at times and also knows just how much "lore" to divulge to keep you engaged. It is a remarkable debut from the Philippou Brothers, who, if they play their cards right, could end up with a great career. (Second, career, I should say; as YouTubers, they were already doing quite well for themselves.)

I had the good fortune to sit with the two upbeat and energetic young men at A24's offices in New York City. Below is a transcript of our conversation, edited for clarity.

Please each say your name so I can differentiate you.

Michael Philippou: You won't be able to tell the difference. We sound the same. We're mirror-image twins. But whoever says anything smarter, that's me.

Which one of you popped out first?

Danny Philippou: Michael popped out first. I hung on a little while longer.

MP: Six minutes!

DP: He kicked me in the womb!

MP: I booted him!

From YouTube to A24 — you guys are part of this first wave to get into features after making a name for yourselves as "content creators." Are you ready to be the face of this movement? Is YouTube an appropriate place for young people to learn how to make films?

DP: If the big filmmakers of the past had these tools available, they'd have used them. Some YouTube projects get a bad rap because some creators don't want to tell stories. They're just personalities, but companies try to slap a "film product" onto them, but it always feels like a money grab. But for people coming from YouTube or TikTok who want to tell stories, yes, I want to help and be among the first to make the transition.

MP: If you are a storyteller, it doesn't matter what medium you come from.

Okay, so the "lore" of this movie, the spooky hand as a pathway to spirits, is this from anything? Is this some cultural footnote you found, or is it all new to this film?

DP: Based on personal experiences, really. I have a personal experience from where the hand came from and then why they were doing it for fun.

Well, visually, the kids all in the basement are basically any bunch of kids suckin' down whippets or some other shenanigans.

DP + MP: [Chuckle, do not comment]

But you say the hand has a personal connection?

DP: I was in a bad car accident when I was 16; they thought I broke my spine. I could not stop shaking in hospital. The doctors brought me blankets and turned up the heaters, but I couldn't stop until my sister came to see me. Then she held my hand, and the shaking suddenly stopped. I wasn't shaking because I was cold; it was the touch of someone that brought me out. So I've always remembered the importance of touch.

I love how whenever anything unusual happens in this movie, the young people instinctually grab their phones to start filming. It's an instinct. Now, this is obviously a reflection of your backgrounds, but I wonder if you think that will ever change?

DP: In the future, there will be cameras in our eyeballs recording everything. All I know is I'm always taking videos of everything I see.

MP: I mean, if you see something crazy, do you want to have to explain it, or would you rather show it? We can film everything in 4K now.

Is that a nuisance, though? I'm a little older than you guys, and I can remember a time, man, when you could just live and not be on camera. Do you envy my experience at all?

MP: Well, we grew up on the precipice. We remember before.

DP: Yeah, but we were recording everything on early cameras. On our dad's camera…

MP: But, think — when you remember crazy moments that have happened to you, wouldn't you want to go back and relive it with the footage? And that's why the technology, when it's always present, if it's in your eyeballs, it's capturing it anyway.

So you think, if a few years from now, IBM or Apple is like, "We've got cameras for your eyeballs ready to go," you're signing up?

DP: I don't know.

MP: The neural link will have the ability to process information so fast. At first, people will be hesitant, but in time if you are interacting with someone who doesn't have it, it will be like talking to someone who hasn't fully developed yet. We're doing it anyway [with phones], so just get rid of the physical thing.

DP: It's like the generation with horse and carts thinking, "Ugh, you guys have cars now?" Each generation looks down at the next one.

Coming from YouTube, you know better than anybody you need to grab people's attention. Your movie does that, but a lot of the mainstream horror films, even the ones that make money, are just by-the-numbers. Why is it so hard for studios to make good horror movies?

MP: A lot of the screenplays aren't a personal product. It's writers trying to hit things that others have hit. "Do a jump scare here and one here;" it's robotic. Our YouTube stuff is one thing, but the films we watch are something else entirely. A lot of times, a foreign or independent movie has 1/100th the budget but is so much stronger.

DP: You need to draw from the personal; it can't be a copy. You know, we had a Hollywood studio that wanted to make the movie, and all their notes were just to turn it into the most formulaic thing ever. It was hard because it meant a bigger budget and a guaranteed theatrical release, but ultimately we had to do it ourselves, which was terrifying.

Have you heard from that studio, and have they said, "Wow, we screwed up. This is really good."

MP: Yes.

Will you tell me who it is?

DP + MP: Noooooooooo!

DP: They were so nice. They believed in us in their own way.

Let's get back to what you said earlier; what arty movies did you have in mind while making this?

MP: Bong Joon-ho's Memories of Murder, just in terms of jumping between genres. Let the Right One In, for its atmosphere and being a horror film rooted in characters. An obvious one is The Exorcist, which still holds up. The Return for its atmosphere.

Is that the Russian one?

MP: Yeah, and that director's [Andrey Zvyagintsev's] Loveless is great, too

DP: How great is it when a horror film, or even a drama, isn't reliant on loud noises, right?

MP: Not that we don't love a loud sound now and then.

Well, the scene where [SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER] happens in Talk To Me is pretty loud.

DP: Yes, but rooted in the story. Not just BRING-RING!

Okay, so rooted in reality — the scene in the car singing at the top of their lungs to "Chandelier" by Sia. That has to come from reality.

DP: Yeah, yeah.

By the way, a nice shout-out to a hometown hero.

DP: Yeah, fellow Adeladian.

Have you met her?

DP: No, but she gave us the rights for a quarter of the price.

That's nice lookin' out!

DP: Singalongs, I mean… we did it on the way here.

That's my question, what are your go-to jams? You guys are on the road at South by Southwest, in the middle of Texas; what are you screaming along to?

MP: Olivia Rodrigo, "Driver's License," even though it's a new one. We both love that.

DP: We jam out to "Iris."

Wait, what's "Iris"?

DP + MP: Goo Goo Dolls! "And I don't want the world to see me/Cause I don't think that they'd understaaaaaaaand"—

Oh, right, right.

DP: I've got a playlist for the car with tons of slappers. "Lips of an Angel" by Hinder is another one.

Well, it's a touchback to another great, smart horror film, The Silence of the Lambs, when she's singing at the top of her lungs in the car to "American Girl" by Tom Petty.

MP: Oh my God, right, that's crazy. I hadn't thought of that.

Not intentional, I guess. Here I thought Jonathan Demme was reaching out from the spirit realm.

DP: I've only seen it once!

Okay, let's wrap it up. As Australians, tell me, which is the best Mad Max film?

MP + DP: The second one [The Road Warrior.]

MP: It's just so brutal. Breaking their legs, so committed to it.

What's an Australian movie some in the U.S. maybe have not seen and should?

DP + MP: Nitram.

Oh yeah, that's a wild one.

DP: And that actor [Caleb Landry Jones] isn't even Australian, but he nailed the accent. And it just connects to you on an uncomfortable level the whole time. It has such a clear vision.

Any others?

DP: Next of Kin.

This is one I have not seen.

DP: From the 1980s. Classic Ozploitation. The ending, you watch that, and you just don't know how they pulled it off, much like Mad Max 2.

Hollywood's banging on your door; you have your next projects all sewn up?

DP: We are attached to some things, and I have a script I've finished.

And you guys may be doing Mortal Kombat?

DP + MP: Street Fighter.

Whoops, yeah. Which one is "Fatality!"?

DP + MP: Mortal Kombat.

Oh, I keep messing up. What does Street Fighter have?

DP + MP: "Hadouken!"

Okay, that's just as cool. And Talk To Me does lend itself to an expanding universe.

DP: Even writing the first one, I had ideas for the sequels. Our "Bible" on it is so thick. It would be cool to have a big-ass Friday the 13th type boxed set of all the Talk To Me films.

MP: Talk To Me In Space!!

By the third or fourth one, you have the prequel, like how The Conjuring showed you where the doll came from. You can show the origin of "the hand."

DP: We'll look at what they did in The Conjuring; we'll do the exact same thing!

Talk To Me is out in theaters on July 28.