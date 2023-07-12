Take a Look at Aretha Franklin’s Handwritten Wills - The Messenger
Take a Look at Aretha Franklin’s Handwritten Wills

A jury decided Tuesday that the singer’s 2014 document is a valid will

Craig Rosen
Aretha Franklin performs in 1986. Paul Natkin/Getty Images

The Messenger has obtained copies of Aretha Franklin’s handwritten wills that are at the center of a court battle between three of her sons.

A jury decided Tuesday that Franklin’s handwritten 2014 document, which was discovered under a couch cushion following the singer’s death, is a valid will, the Detroit Free Press reported.

It took less than an hour for the six-person jury to reach the decision, ending the two-day trial in Oakland County Probate Court and likely bringing an end to the five-year battle over the Queen of Soul’s estate.

According to the report, Franklin’s son Kecalf was in court with his three children and celebrated the decision, which will give him ownership of the singer’s multimillion-dollar Bloomfield Hills residence.

“I think that she would be very happy, and she’s proud right now that her wishes have been approved,” he said of his mother, outside the courtroom following the jury’s decision.

However, the case has yet to be completely resolved. Along with the four-page 2014 document that the jury validated on Tuesday, there’s an 11-page document from 2010, that Franklin’s sons had previously agreed is also a valid will. Judge Jennifer Callaghan now must decide whether the 2014 document supersedes the 2010 document or only part of it.

Aretha Franklin wills
A page from Aretha Franklin's will.Oakland County Probate Court

The questions over the two documents have divided Franklin’s three sons, with Kecalf and Edward Franklin in favor of the 2014 document, while another son, Ted White, is pushing for the 2010 will, which he hopes will give him an even share of his mother’s assets.

Aretha Franklin wills
A page from Aretha Franklin's will.Oakland County Probate Court

Tuesday’s closing arguments came after Monday’s hearing focused on the singer’s signature, “A. Franklin” accompanied by a happy face, near the bottom of the 2014 document. Lawyers for Edward Franklin also pointed out that the papers begin with singer writing, “Being of sound mind, I write my will & testimony.”

“She’s speaking from the grave, folks: ‘This is my will,’” attorney Craig Smith reportedly told the jury.

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in 2018. She was 76.

