SZA Gets Up Close and Personal with Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco in New ‘Snooze’ Music Video

'Beef' actor Young Mazino and 'Power Book II: Ghost' star Woody McClain also appear in the new 'SOS' music video

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Bucci / @kombucci

SZA — with the help of some special celebrity guests — is getting comfortable in her new music video for her hit song, "Snooze."

Friday's new music video features appearances from Justin Bieber, Beef actor Young Mazino, Power Book II: Ghost star Woody McClain and songwriter-producer Benny Blanco (who has worked with the likes of Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran and Kesha, among many others). SZA and Bradley J. Calder co-directed the video.

In the video, each of the celeb guests play the "Kill Bill" singer's love interests. Bieber and SZA lay around in bed while she and Mazino roll around in the hay. Meanwhile, Blanco eats French fries off of her back as she lays out to tan in addition to multiple hot-and-cold scenes with McClain.

Although SZA hasn't collaborated with most of the guest stars before, Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber attended her Los Angeles concert back in March. Blanco, however, worked on two songs from the singer's second record, SOS.

"Snooze" is one SZA's biggest tracks to date, currently in its fifth week on the Hot R&B chart. The song also reached double-platinum, and has cracked the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

SOS is now a triple platinum record and has spent 10 weeks at the top of Billboard's 200 albums chart, with over eight billion streams worldwide.

SZA wrote the lyrics to "Snooze," with production by Babyfaxe, BLK, and The Rascals' Leon Thomas and Khris Riddick-Tynes.

Along with this new video, SZA also put out a "Snooze" four-track bundle, which includes sped-up and instrumental versions of the song. She is currently gearing up for the second leg of her SOS North American tour.

